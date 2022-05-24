Robert Poane, owner of this 1912 Ford Model T, shows his car to Scott Cherico and his daughter, Gabby, at the seventh annual Cruzin’ for a Cause car show. The show returns Saturday — the 28th — at North East Plaza from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
NORTH EAST — There is not a person alive in Cecil County who has not been affected by cancer, either in their own lives or through someone they know.
That’s why Missy Reynolds at Maryland Recycled Creations in North East does not charge an entry fee for people who want to participate in Cruzin’ For A Cause. Just drive to North East Plaza May 28 and register your vehicle.
“We’re one of those shows with no registration fee,” said Paul Bauernschmidt, director of fundraising development for Union Hospital, a division of ChristianaCare, in Elkton. “You can bring in a restored car, a modern car, the old beater.”
If it has wheels, it’s welcome. Make a donation if you are able. All the money goes to the Patient Assistance Fund. Last year, this fundraiser brought in more than $20,000.
Patients receiving treatment for cancer almost always need help because of the oppressive costs associated with the disease. Bauernschmidt said Cruzin’ For A Cause was developed by Reynolds from her personal experience when her father was a cancer patient. Robert Reynolds lost his battle in 2012.
“The Reynolds family knows about the cost,” he said. This fundraiser will help provide transportation to and from treatment, gas or food money, whatever a patient needs while the fight is ongoing. “We do whatever we can to keep them in treatment.”
Robert Reynolds was a car guy and loved his 1960 Chevy Impala. It’ll be at the car show again this year.
This is the 10th Cruzin’ For A Cause and promises to be just as popular, Bauernschmidt said.
“The first 200 cars get the dash plaque,” he said of the item coveted by car show fans. There are 24 sponsored trophies to be awarded.
Along for the ride, so to speak, will be singer Olivia Reynolds, DJ Scott Wells, vendors including KONA Ice and North East Rotary Club.
“The North East Rotary is having a food collection,” said Reynolds. Bring non-perishable food for distribution to those in need. “ChristianaCare will have a cancer information table. We’ll have raffles, a 50-50 drawing and Cruzin’ For A Cause hats, glasses and tumblers.”
Courtney Foreman, a local young lady who will compete for Miss Maryland Outstanding Teen, will be on hand to meet the public and talk about the competition.
