NORTH EAST — It was a lady’s day out to celebrate a birthday that brought three women to Nature’s Glow Candle Company in West Street Village Sunday.
“Mom likes crafty things,” Grace Ayers said of her mother, Lisa Bean. “And mom likes to shop local.”
Ayers and her sister Katie Lacey brought their mom to Nature’s Glow to celebrate Bean by making candles together. Emily Sonneborn, owner of the shop that recently moved from the back of the indoor shopping center at 32 South Main St. to the front, invited the ladies to choose their container and fragrance or fragrances.
Sonneborn said the shop is gaining popularity with people who want a different experience with friends, or to celebrate occasions.
Picking the container was the easy part. Deciding the fragrance involved a lot of sniffing.
“If you’re using a small candle in a large room, ‘sweater weather’ is the one you use,” Sonneborn said.
Narrowing it down to four scents from choices such as Cedar and Saffron, Hazelnut Coffee, Campfire Weather, Volcano and Grandpa’s Tobacco took long minutes as the ladies pulled stoppers off the brown glass bottles and held two just below their noses. Not unlike a sommelier, they decided if they wanted to blend and which scents would be mixed.
“I think I want to try Hocus Pocus with Vanilla,” Bean said. Similar to wine tasting, Sonneborn offers customers a small jar of coffee beans in between scents to clear the nasal palate.
At Nature’s Glow Candle Company, cotton wicks are used and no color is added to the soy based wax.
“A lot of the colors can be toxic,” Sonneborn explained.
With the fragrances decided, and wicks set in place, wax was decanted from a large carafe at the wax bar into pitchers and then poured slowly. Sonneborn and her employee, Dani Brackett worked quickly to attach wooden chopsticks to the wicks to keep each straight as the wax sets.
“If the wicks aren’t right the candle won’t burn the right way,” Sonneborn said.
Scent came next, followed by more wax to the top. Two shots of scent went into making the larger candles, and a shot-and-a-half into the smaller containers. Sonneborn said it takes at least an hour for the wax to completely set; longer for larger candles.
The store is open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m. and Sunday 11- to -4. To find out about parties, or the best time to just stop in and enjoy the creativity find Nature’s Glow Candle Company on Facebook or go to https://www.naturesglowcandlecompany.com/.
When she gets her candle home, Bean figures she will place it in the living room of her North East home.
“And I am going to tell everyone I made it,” she said.
