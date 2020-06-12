Here’s what we know so far, as of June 11:
THE COVID-19 DEATH TOLL IN CECIL COUNTY ROSE TO 34. CECIL COUNTY NOW HAS 441 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19. OF THOSE 312 HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM CONFINEMENT.
According to the Cecil County Health Department Calvert Manor Health Care has 112 confirmed cases between residents and staff and 20 residents have died. Nursing home statistics are released by the Maryland Health Department every Wednesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan has moved the state to the next stage of Phase 2 in Reopening of Maryland effective 5 p.m. Friday. This means indoor dining may begin at 50% capacity in Cecil County restaurants.
Casinos, indoor gyms and fitness studios may begin to reopen June 19.
HOWEVER residents are urged to continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
There remains a declared State of Emergency in Cecil County and Maryland.
Government
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Service Center on West MacPhail Road in Bel Air will re-open Monday by appointment.
Call 1-866-623-3187 for details or to make an appointment.
Perryville announced that the Diamond in the Rough Triathlon, which was to be held July 11 at the Perryville Community Park, has been cancelled this year.
Cecil County is following Maryland and lifted the stay at home order as well as following all the rules set forth by the state for Stage 2 of reopening the county and the state.
Outdoor dining is still an option at restaurants in Cecil County, provided all CDC guidance is followed for social distancing. Most towns have fast-tracked permitting and are working with owners to find ways to allow outdoor seating.
Port Deposit Town Administrator Vicky Rinkerman said most of the eateries in town have figured things out, from using back decks to putting tables in parking spaces.
Tables, booths and menus are required to have regular cleaning. Social organizations such as VFWs, American Legions and other groups can offer activities within the guidelines. Outdoor activities including camps, public pools and drive-in theaters may also open, again, within the approved guidelines
All branches of Cecil Public Libraries have re-opened with contact-free lending and other services.
The Maryland Comptroller’s Office has re-opened its Elkton offices with limited staffing. Anyone needing to come to the office at 103 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite D in Elkton must make an appointment by calling 410-996-0465. At the office all CDC protocols must be followed including face masks and social distancing.
The tax filing deadline for personal and business taxes have been extended to July 15.
Chesapeake City has postponed its Canal 5K Run/Walk that was set for June 27 and will hold it instead on Oct. 3 in conjunction with Conquer The Bridge.
Frank Vari, the force behind the race that raises funds to support Chesapeake City’s recycling program, said if the pandemic measures also cancel Conquer the Bridge both events would return in 2021.
Anyone who has already registered for the 5K is automatically entered in Conquer the Bridge, Vari said.
Maryland Transportation Authority is reopening its ZZPass Customer Service Center at the Kennedy Highway complex in Perryville starting Monday. However there will be limited staffing in place. MDTA asks that customers try to resolve issues online before coming to the office.
Call 1-888-321-6824 or go to ezpassmd.com.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration re-opened its Elkton branch but by appointment only.
To get an appointment for a driver’s license, learner’s permit, driving test, license renewal or title and registration work go online to https://mvascheduling.mva.maryland.gov/
Vehicle Emissions Inspection Stations remain closed however drivers can use the kiosk at the Bel Air MVA office any time.
Rising Sun has re-opened Triangle Dog Park, Diddie Richardson and Veterans Memorial Park for walking, jogging and bicycling. Playgrounds and basketball courts are also open.
Perryville has re-opened all its town parks to allow use of all facilities except ball fields.
All Cecil County parks are open including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts. You are asked to observe social distancing and keep groups to less than 10.
The Cecil County Health Department remains closed but all employees that can telework are on the job. Services are still being provided. Call 410-996-5550 with any questions.
Port Deposit declared its own State of Emergency and in doing so also closed all its parks in a further effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. However the boat launch at Marina Park is now open.
Rising Sun, Perryville, and Elkton town halls are closed but some operations are still available including permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction.
Likewise Port Deposit town hall is also closed to walk-in visits from the public. To contact a specific department go to www.elkton.org, portdeposit.org, perryvillemd.org or risingsunmd.org
Perryville’s town hall is completely closed on Fridays.
Customers of Rising Sun’s water and sewer system who pay their bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice. Late fees and shut offs are suspended as well.
Elkton utility customers can drop off payments in the secure box in the front lobby of Elkton Town Hall or pay online at https://payments.tprosecure.com/md/elkton/paymentcenter/paymenta.asp
Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
Towns will continue to issue permits, although interior inspections will only be performed if it is a matter of safety or health.
Police and public works in each jurisdiction will continue as usual.
The Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice.
Harford County Public Libraries will offer drive thru or curbside pick up service beginning June 8. Customers can call or order materials online. Pick up hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•••
Cecil County Animal Services is taking donations for the animals in its care. Dog and cat food, treats, and toys can be left in a donation box to the rear of the shelter at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway south of Chesapeake City.
Schools
Harford Community College has made the decision to continue with online learning only for its summer semester.
The Rising Sun High School Banquet will be held Sept. 19. Newsletters and reservation forms will be mailed to alumni members in August.
For more information call 410-658-5043.
Community
Havre de Grace and Bel Air have cancelled their Independence Day parades and fireworks.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its 33rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic for August 27. Go to cecilchamber.com for details including sponsorships and foursomes.
•••
Ray of Hope Mission Center is closed until further notice. Donations of food or cash to purchase food for those in need are welcome. Go to http://www.rayofhopemissioncenter.com
Also, with the closure, DO NOT leave donations at the door or anywhere else on the property.
The Cecil County Help Center in Elkton is closed to the public. If you are in need of emergency food, please contact Cecil County Department of Social Services at 410-996-0100 for screening and referral.
COVID-19 testing is available at ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton by appointment only. Patients must obtain a prescription from their primary care doctor to get the test conducted. Your doctor will determine if you meet the criteria.
There are regulations on visitors and the number of people allowed in certain patient areas at the hospital. No visitors are allowed at the hospital or outpatient services until further notice, with the following exceptions:
• One visitor is permitted for patients in end-of-life care.
• One visitor is permitted to support laboring mothers.
• One support person is permitted for patients in the emergency department or outpatient practices.
• Two visitors are permitted for pediatric patients.
Churches
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Colora will return to worship in its sanctuary June 14.
•••
The Cecil County Health Department has issued guidance to houses of worship in keeping with CDC regulations for protecting the congregation from the spread of COVID-19. To view the full list of recommendations go to http://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2020/05/Letter-to-Faith-Community.pdf
Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton offers a nightly prayer service at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ICCparish/
•••
Pleasant View Baptist Church will continue its drive-in worship services every Sunday at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. at the church on Downin Lane in Port Deposit. The plan is to worship in person July 5.
The services will also be available online at pvbchurch.com
Elkton Presbyterian Church will return to its sanctuary for worship June 21. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
Businesses
Hollywood Casino in Perryville will re-open Friday June 19 at 5 p.m.
The chambers of commerce in Cecil County are working to help businesses with the paperwork needed to apply for Maryland and federal grants and loans.
Here is a checklist to determine eligibility and to guide you through the application process: https://files.constantcontact.com/15ff6f49001/7a8b69e1-15e6-4eeb-ba5d-012e385e54c6.pdf
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situation connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to extend the temporary cessation of cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees now until at least July 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
