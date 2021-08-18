ELKTON — A good portion of North Street was closed to traffic Friday night clearing the way for rows of cornhole boards and dozens of players.
CornFest had come to downtown Elkton courtesy of the Elkton Chamber and Alliance and Elkton Arts and Entertainment. Presented by Old Line State Cornhole in Harford County, Steve Jeddry — who operates Old Line State along with Jim and Wanda Swank — said 32 teams completed for cash prizes and bragging rights.
“Sixty-four players, mostly guys,” Jeddry said, although he pointed out several ladies in the field including April “Hammy” Durham.
“I’ve been playing 5 years,” Durham said in between rounds. “Women are just starting to get into it.”
Durham traveled to Elkton from Smyrna to play in CornFest.
“I used to bowl and play softball. This helps keep your arm strong,” she said. Her years of bowling have helped her cornhole game.
“You keep your eye on the 5-pin in bowling. In cornhole you try to give (the bag) a spin and try to release it and focus on the board,” she said.
Scoring is easy enough. If your bag stays on the board you get a point. If your bag goes in the hole that’s three points. Your throw could also shove your opponent’s bag off of the board or in the hole.
Durham noted that the bag and the weather can affect your game.
“Every bag is different,” she said. For this competition bags filled with corn were not allowed. “Corn bag residue bakes the board too slick.”
Outdoors the humidity can slow down the board, while air conditioning can also change the playing surface.
Jeddry said Old Line State moves around Maryland hosting regular play and competition.
“We’re at the Bel Air Armory every Wednesday. Thursdays we’re at the Aberdeen American Legion and Fridays we’re usually at the Perryville American Legion,” he said, noting the detour to Elkton for CornFest.
Tessa Davis and her grandfather, Bob Brown, we one of the 32 teams.
“We play just for fun,” the Elkton woman said. Brown, from New Castle, shared Davis’ opinion of the game at hand.
“We just wanted to come and make some memories,” Brown said.
It was likewise for brothers Andrew and Aaron Bessicks from Elkton. Sporting matching T-shirts representing team “Bagz Deep.”
“We’re just doing this for fun,” Andrew said.
They learned the game a few years ago and play whenever the opportunity arises. They had no idea how well each would do in the competition, especially since several were professional players.
“If it happens, it happens,” Andrew said.
Would they consider playing professionally?
“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” Aaron said. “We are the furthest thing from professional.”
As the popularity continues to increase, Jeddry predicts this once backyard and beach sport will be elevated.
“USA Cornhole is trying to make it an Olympic sport,” he said. “It probably will be.”
Durham likes the game regardless of the outcome or its future.
“Cornhole people are like family,” she said, pointing to teams fist bumping and congratulating each other at the end of a game. “It’s a good game even if you throw bad.”
