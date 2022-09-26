PERRYVILLE — This Saturday, 5th Company Brewing will host New Jersey-based comedian Robbie Bernstein, and he's bringing three fellow comedians with him for a guaranteed night of laughter.
"These guys are some of my absolute favorites to watch," Bernstein said of Chris Faga, Menuhin Hart and Justin Silver.
Silver is also an actor, having appeared in shows such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Blue Bloods, but he's also a stand up comic in his own right.
"He's the headliner," Bernstein said of the line up. Silver's routine talks about his life, including his struggles with such relatable topics as anxiety and dating.
Hart is more like Eddie Murphy, Bernstein said. "He can play 10 different characters in one scene."
He's a story teller and will let you in on his family and all their foibles.
"He can even do 10 minutes on something I didn't think could be funny," Bernstein said. One particular bit he remembered was hart's telling of a poster falling off a wall.
For fans of edgy comedy, Bernstein said Faga is your man.
"He's from New York City, Brooklyn," he said. Faga will not flinch or hold anything back, he warned. "Trump fans will love the Trump material."
However, Faga doesn't leave anyone alone.
Bernstein is your everyman comedian.
"I get irritated by everything," he said. "Everything that makes no sense to me like politics, going to the grocery store, dating apps."
Tickets are $25 and can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/55uhyjwd.
5th Company Brewing is located at 325 Front St. in Perryville.
