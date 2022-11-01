Clene Nanomedicine wins $5 million Maryland grant

Misty McGlothlin, right, explains some of the technology used to make the proprietary nanocrystals used by Clene Nanomedicine in North East. Listening to the presentation is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer for Clene Nanomedicine, said this April visit helped his company win a $5 million grant.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — As work continues toward completion of a manufacturing facility for Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. in the Chesapeake Corporate Center, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded the company a $5 million loan to help with the construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.