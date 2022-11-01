Clene Nanomedicine wins $5 million Maryland grant

Misty McGlothlin, right, explains some of the technology used to make the proprietary nanocrystals used by Clene Nanomedicine in North East. Listening to the presentation is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer for Clene Nanomedicine, said this April visit helped his company win a $5 million grant.
ELKTON — As work continues toward completion of a manufacturing facility for Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. in the Chesapeake Corporate Center, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded the company a $5 million loan to help with the construction.
”It’s a big day for us,” said Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer.
The grant is a portion of nearly $200 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative funds, for which Clene will at least match the $5 million with its own new equity capital.
“These funds, along with existing cash-on-hand, enable Clene to advance its pipeline in difficult-to-treat neurodegenerative diseases, focusing immediately on ALS,” said Rob Etherington, CEO and President of Clene.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan led a delegation of state officials to Clene’s facility in North East earlier this year to see how the company is working on proprietary gold nanocrystal treatment for ALS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease and more.
“The commitment to Clene Nanomedicine demonstrates the importance of working with the private sector to improve the lives of Marylanders,” Hogan said. “I congratulate Clene Nanomedicine and look forward to the creation of pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs thanks to the SSBCI programs.”
Work began over a year ago at 100 Chesapeake Boulevard in what used to be a WL Gore facility.
“This will be office space and a large manufacturing clean room,” Mortenson said in August 2021. On Monday, he said the first phase of construction was completed and – some time in November – the manufacture of proprietary devices needed for the manufacturing the drug in the clean room would commence.
”We’ve spent at least $5 million at our current North East facility and our Elkton facility to get to this point,” Mortenson said. Recent expansion of the North East facility at Principio Business Park gives Clene 3.5 times more manufacturing capacity and the 74,210-square foot building will give Clene Nanomedicine many times more than that. “This allows us to keep moving forward to manufacture these life changing therapies.”
Mortenson said Hogan’s visit in April played a role in getting this grant.
”It was instrumental. Seeing is believing. The Governor was seeing the drug being made first hand,” Mortenson said.
Clene Nanomedicine has been entertaining enquires from multiple large pharmaceutical companies about its clinical trials, but Mortenson said this funding helps keep production anchored in Maryland.
