ELKTON — Work has begun on a former W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. facility in the Chesapeake Corporate Center to transform it into a multi-million dollar production center for Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.
“This will be office space, manufacturing and a clean room,” said Mark Mortenson, founder and chief science officer for the North East-based company working to arrest neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s Disease.
“We’re contemplating success for patients,” Mortenson said as he traveled through the 74,210 square foot building where a crew is already at work disconnecting utilities and removing infrastructure. After being gutted, the real work begins; with the installation of new HVAC, electric and connections to pump in thousands of gallons of water. The water will be purified and then taken through the Clene Nanomedicine process to turn it into an oral suspension to treat people with ALS.
“We are 100% confident we’ll be able to handle this years and years into the future,” Mortenson said.
Clene Nanomedicine is moving its way through the regulatory process for its nano-chemical treatments.
“We’re in the HealyALS therapy phase 3. That’s the turning point for this company,” Mortenson said. “RescueALS is in phase 2 in Australia.”
Both are showing success in stopping the progression of ALS.
“Is there a reason for us to believe a number of neurodegenerative diseases will respond to CNM-Au8? Yes,” Mortenson said.
So far Clene has more than 130 patents on its Clean Surface Nanocrystal Therapeutics. The company has ongoing testing and clinical trials for Rescue ALS and is searching for candidates for its Healey ALS treatment to be conducted at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The goal of these treatments is different from the goals of other treatments out there now in the pharmaceutical universe. Clene Nanomedicine’s approach fixes the damage and helps the patient reclaim function.
In the Elkton facility, for which Clene has a 10-year lease, the medicines will be made by a round-the-clock crew of as many as 500 employees.
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt couldn’t say enough about what the project means for his town.
“We’re doing our best to work with our partners on this project,” Alt said, as he joined with Mortenson to survey the work being done on Thursday. That included assuring a water supply and getting stronger electric service to the location.
“Rob said he’ll figure out a way to make it work and he did,” Mortenson said, noting that everyone in the town – as well as Cecil County and the state of Maryland – has been working on the project. “We would not have considered the building without that commitment.”
“This is a win for our local area with the jobs, a win for our patients and a win for our shareholders,” he said. “We’re excited to make this happen.”
However, Mortenson admits he didn’t always feel that way about the building. When representatives from CBRE showed him the site he said he walked in and walked right back out.
“I was in here maybe 8 minutes and left,” he said. But then he saw the possibilities for a large water treatment system, state of the art laboratories and 25,000 square foot clean rooms and decided it would work. With 30 acres of property, Clene can also build out and maybe up, by adding floors.
Kyle Pierce, executive director of the Nano-Engineering, is overseeing the construction of the clean room which will have a lot of inspections before it’s ready to operate.
“It’s called IQOQPQ; installation qualification, operational qualification and performance qualification followed by validation,” Pierce said. However, right now they are making sure what was left behind is removed and much of it will be recycled, Mortenson added.
In its place will be larger clean rooms and production area, which will create hundreds of new, high-paying jobs.
“They’ll make money they never thought they could make,” Mortenson said. “You don’t need a Ph.D to work here. We teach manufacturing and quality assurance and there’s room for advancement.”
Currently, four Cecil County School of Technology students are interns and he employs 15 current and graduated students from Cecil College.
Production of the treatment could begin at the Elkton facility as soon as a year from now. That said, the North East facility will remain.
“That’s where the research will continue,” Mortenson said.
Clene Nanomedicine recently signed a new 7-year lease on the North East campus, which included adding another 11,000 square feet to its research facility there. That makes the North East operation 32,000 square feet.
He’s pleased he’s able to keep the work and the jobs in Cecil County.
“This could potentially bring worldwide fame to Cecil County,” Mortenson said.
