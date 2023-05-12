Chinese ebike distribution warehouse coming to Elkton

With a 36-foot ceiling height, 27 loading docks, 150 parking spaces, and its proximity to Interstate 95, MetalRays LLC has chosen 1003 Konica Drive in Upper Chesapeake Business Park for its new storage and distribution center for electric bicycles.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELKTON — A portion of a more than two-million square foot warehouse in the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center will be home to MetalRays LLC, a Chinese manufacturer of electric bicycles in the summer.


