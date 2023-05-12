With a 36-foot ceiling height, 27 loading docks, 150 parking spaces, and its proximity to Interstate 95, MetalRays LLC has chosen 1003 Konica Drive in Upper Chesapeake Business Park for its new storage and distribution center for electric bicycles.
ELKTON — A portion of a more than two-million square foot warehouse in the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center will be home to MetalRays LLC, a Chinese manufacturer of electric bicycles in the summer.
Larry Lichtenauer with Lee & Associates in Columbia, Md. said MetalRays is expanding its operations from a smaller warehouse in Delaware to this 109,000-square foot structure. The new facility at 1003 Konica Drive has 36-foot ceiling heights, 27 loading docks and parking for 150 vehicles. The company expects to hire 20 people.
“MetalRays was attracted to this building’s access to three major seaports in Baltimore, Wilmington and Philadelphia, as well as its Mid-Atlantic positioning that places it within a one-day truck drive to approximately 50 percent of the United States population, representing one-third of the nation’s effective buying power,” said Ned Brady of Lee & Associates. “The open-space layout and high ceiling structure will enable MetalRays to easily execute its real estate configuration for logistics, warehouse and light assembly. A small office component will be used for administrative and sales functions. The buildings’ immediate availability was a significant factor in the company’s decision.”
MetalRays signed the lease earlier this year through McConnell Development. The building represents an expansion of the company’s plans for storage and US distribution of a full line of electric bicycles under the Ecotric brand.
Lichtenauer said the company would maintain its Delaware facility for the time being, with an option to re-evaluate.
