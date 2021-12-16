CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — With the collapse of the deal to sell Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals, Tower Health is once again preparing the community for the closure of both medical facilities.
Meanwhile there is a clarion call from first responders warning about the dire impact of the closings and officials at the state and local level are outraged.
Emergency medical crews from volunteer companies in the Chester County, Pa. townships that surround both hospitals are posting to social media their concern about the closure and its impact on their ability to respond to emergencies. Union Fire Company in Oxford, Pa. warned its community.
“Our ambulances will be forced to transport patients to more distant hospitals such as Union Hospital in Elkton, Chester County Hospital in West Chester and Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Increased transport times lead to a decreased ability to answer additional emergency calls,” their Facebook post reads. With Jennersville in West Grove and Brandywine in Coatesville both open their response time is about 45 minutes from dispatch to arrival.
“These times increase to approximately 2 hours 30 minutes when transporting patients to Chester County Hospital or Christiana Hospital,” the post continues. Union averages 1,000 calls per year, 70% of which ended at Jennersville. “Our EMS crews routinely respond to emergency calls from Jennersville Hospital upon completing a transport of a patient to that emergency department.”
Both hospitals were slated to close earlier this year but then Tower Health announced it had found a buyer. However last week it was announced that the deal fell through and closure proceedings would commence immediately.
Marian Moskowitz, president of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, called the closure “despicable and unacceptable.”
“(this closure is) leaving entire portions of western and southern Chesco without access to ERs and easily accessible health services and thousands of people without jobs,” Moskowitz said on her Facebook page. “I am working around the clock with our legislators and state government to find a solution to this. No Chesco resident should not have access to ER services. “
State Rep. Dan Williams (Chester Co 74th Dist) called it “a betrayal of the public trust” and blamed it on “unfettered corporate greed incompetently administering a vital community asset.”
He worried about the domino effect of the loss of jobs in the area, on top of the new surge of COVID cases.
“Hospitals are once again reaching full capacity with COVID-19 cases. Where will people go for care with even fewer beds available?” Williams said in a statement. “At a time when being poor correlates with poor health, the greatest losses will be endured by those with the greatest health care needs and financial needs. The timeline of these closures makes the situation that much worse. I worry about the hospital employees who will be getting a pink slip for Christmas due to the incompetence and base cruelty of Tower Health’s executives.”
Williams said he is part of the effort to try and save both hospitals. Jennersville Hospital will close at the end of the year. The closure date for Brandywine is Feb. 1.
