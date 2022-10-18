Andy Palko, general manager of Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton, thanks all those who have helped the 30-year-old company be successful. To the right is Bryan Buckland, owner of the business, which also celebrated the opening of the new 10,000 square foot showroom.
The brand new 10,000 square foot showroom at Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton was set up to receive visitors Friday night for the first of two grand opening events.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sunset Riders entertained party goers at the first of two grand opening events held Friday at Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Bryan Buckland holds up the hand drawn plan he had to expand Chessie Marine Sales, the business he and his wife Melissa, right, have owned and operated for 30 years.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Andy Palko, general manager of Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton, thanks all those who have helped the 30-year-old company be successful. To the right is Bryan Buckland, owner of the business, which also celebrated the opening of the new 10,000 square foot showroom.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Glasses are raised to celebrate the grand opening of the new 10,000 square foot showroom at Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton, as well as the 30th anniversary of the business.
ELKTON — It was a double celebration at Chessie Marine Sales in Elkton on Friday; and it was a party that spilled over into Saturday.
“We’re celebrating two milestones,” said Bryan Buckland, owner of the marine dealership at 706 Augustine Herman Highway. The two milestones being the opening of their new showroom and the business’ 30th anniversary.
Buckland and his wife Melissa introduced friends and family to the new showroom Friday night, and then held a public event Saturday. As if all that was not enough, Buckland announced that he had learned – just before the celebrations began – that the dealership was again named A Top 100 Dealership by Boating Industry magazine.
Buckland expressed gratitude that the business has survived three decades in spite of rising gas prices and interest rates.
“Over the thirty years we’ve had ups and downs. Interest rates at 14% was really tough to sell a boat and then there is gas prices,” Buckland said. “But we have the best team we’ve ever had.”
Chessie Marine began in the Buckland family home. Buckland recalled how the children were trained not to answer the telephone if the phone rang with two tones; which meant it was a business call. He told his audience how the new showroom began with his own pencil drawing and is now a 10,000 square foot state of the art showcase for sales and service.
Chessie Marine Sales is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 9-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.