ELKTON — Natalie and Brian Williams, of CRAVE Eatery and food truck fame, will spend the next several months shadowing Melba Romanek at Lena's Steak & Sub Shop.
On Tuesday, the couple signed the paperwork to take over the iconic restaurant that's been a North Bridge Street fixture for more than six decades. Romanek was pleased to turn over the reins to Brian and Natalie.
"I love him," she said of the face behind CRAVE Eatery and the CRAVE food truck. "I think he's a good fit."
However, Brian said Natalie will be the face of the new brick and mortar location. Eventually, their location a block away from Lena's would close.
Romanek said the Williams understand the business and all its quirks including supplies and recipes. For the next three months, she will be teaching them all her secrets – including her two most popular menu items; the chicken salad and the rice pudding.
"Good luck with my recipes," she said, adding, "I don't write nothing down."
While Lena's opened in 1959, Romanek bought it in 1983 and has been there every day, with no real plans to stop now.
"I don't plan on retiring," she said, then, grinning, added, "Besides, who is going to keep Brian straight?"
Brian said her new title is "advisor."
"She'll talk to the customers and have no responsibilities so she can enjoy it," he said.
Romanek said the only real change she made when she took over 34 years ago was adding a fryer to the kitchen.
"I kept everything the same as much as you can," she said. That includes making all the food from scratch.
"I cook my own chicken. I pretty much do everything the hard way. Brian does too," she said.
Brian stood quietly to the side Wednesday and watched as Romanek loaded a baked chicken breast into the meat slicer. Like Romanek, he said he would make few changes to the restaurant.
"I'll probably update the deli with a deeper menu," he said. "They don't even have a roast beef sandwich on their menu."
He said Romanek is interested in watching him cook as well.
"She's pretty excited about the things we do like the variations on cheese steaks," Williams said. "She always stayed classic. We don't."
While he learns from the master, Williams said he also asked her staff to stay on board, adding he may be offering them the opportunity to learn the CRAVE side of the business as well.
Inside Lena's, the 45 rpm records still hang from the ceiling, photos and other memorabilia cover the walls and the big cases full of old keys and pad locks will remain, at least for now.
"This was her husband's business and I don't know what is sacred to her," he said. "The last thing I want to do is come in here and disrespect her."
