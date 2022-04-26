BOHEMIA, NY — Cecil College and Harford Community College will each receive $16,000 in new laboratory equipment through a grant program from Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. and BioMADE.
The two New York companies gifted 23 community colleges and technical schools with a combined $368,000 for the purchase of equipment to be used by students pursuing degrees in biomanufacturing and upstream processing.
The grant will be especially helpful for HCC, which has added a new Biotechnology AAS degree.
Thomas Tubon, chief workforce development officer for BioMADE said student exposure to this technology makes them more employable after graduation.
“Many companies are struggling to fill biomanufacturing jobs right now. This equipment will help train and prepare students to fill much-needed roles. Together, we are strengthening the foundation of the biomanufacturing workforce,” Tubon said.
Along with the grant, both colleges have been made members of BioMADE, which gives the schools access to other resources to help with career awareness and workforce development. Jaclyn Madden, professor of Biology and Biotechnology at HCC, said that membership is vital to the program’s success.
“Additional collaboration facilitated by BioMADE and partnerships between community colleges and corporations like SBI are important to our shared goal of developing a well-educated and diverse biomanufacturing workforce, and I look forward to working with BioMADE members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.