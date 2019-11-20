ELKTON — Two of the country’s largest bond rating agencies reaffirmed Cecil County’s rates after a meeting in October.
The county continues to maintain its consistent and solid bond ratings, AA+ from Standard and Poor’s Global (S&P) and Aa2 from Moody’s Investor Services, which forecasts that investors are willing to back county projects.
The top bond rating is AAA. The county’s rating is one step below that on the S&P and two steps on Moody’s scale.
“We work very hard to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and those conservative practices have been identified and clearly recognized by the rating agencies," said County Executive Alan McCarthy in a statement Wednesday.
"Our commitment to fiscal stability has enabled us to fund critical projects that improve the quality of life for our residents while securing the necessary reserves for unexpected occurrences.”
Bond ratings determine the interest rate a government entity will be charged when and if it sells bonds for capital projects.
This process is similar to how a person with an excellent credit rating can recieve a more favorable loan from a bank, whereas a person with a lower credit rating would likely be subject to higher interest rates and other stipulations.
With a high bond rating, local governments are eligible for lower interest and therefore more favorable loans for funding capital projects.
Cecil County has maintained its current high ratings since 2014, when S&P upgraded the county’s bond rating from AA to AA+.
Specifically, Moody’s assigned the Aa2 rating to the county’s $47 million in Consolidated Public Improvement and Refunding Bonds of 2019.
The agency's rating said it the score reflects a "moderately sized tax base with average demographics, stable reserve position and manageable pension liabilities."
Similarly, Standard & Poor assigned its AA+ long-term rating to Cecil County’s series 2019 consolidated public improvement general obligation bonds and affirmed the AA+ rating on the County’s existing general obligation debt.
The S&P report noted that "given the ongoing, proactive and conservative fiscal practices, we do not believe the county's budgetary performance score will weaken over the near term."
McCarthy and key members of his administration met with the rating agencies in New York City in October. Last year, agency representatives traveled to the county. This two-year cycle is a typical meeting pattern.
McCarthy pointed to the successful stabilization of the financial plan during his tenure as County Executive, including passing a balanced budget without the use of an unassigned fund balance.
Last year, he also created a second reserve to cushion unexpected financial blows, and raised the sewer rate increases in a bid to stop subsidizing the sewer fund.
“I am very proud of the tremendous progress we have made by balancing the budget for three consecutive years without the use of unassigned fund balance and without the sustained need to increase taxes," he said.
"Our team has created a sound formula for the county's fiscal future. That is apparent in the favorable ratings we continue to receive from the rating agencies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.