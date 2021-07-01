ELKTON — Forget about the Orange Crush with that take out order of burgers and fries.
Restaurants and other businesses licensed by the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners may no longer offer take out or delivery of beverages effective July 1.
The liquor board opted out of a Maryland rule that was initiated during the COVID-driven state of emergency to help these establishments remain solvent. Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state of emergency with the new month but left each jurisdiction with the option of whether to continue the service.
Kristen Ortt, a liquor board member, asked Earl Bradford, chief inspector, about the potential effect on county businesses.
“You have not heard from any establishment that they would go under without this?” Ortt said.
Steve Miller, board chairman, said if the county were to opt in then legislation would be needed and policies set in place.
“And we’d need to have another full-time officer,” he said, noting fees were being increased to meet that need.
The board is in the process of preparing to take over the county’s tobacco enforcement and may end up doing likewise as the Maryland General Assembly has let counties know that it plans to legalize recreational marijuana in the 2022 session.
Lawrence Scott, the board’s legal counsel, said enforcement of the delivered alcoholic beverages would be costly and difficult.
“This board has done everything it can to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors,” Scott said, indicating proof of age could become a problem for delivery drivers.
Earl Bradford, chief inspector, said the board can change its mind if it becomes a problem for restaurants, however.
“If we get 15 to 20 who say, “Oh no,” we’ll revisit it,” Bradford said.
Ortt mentioned that during the pandemic she had ordered take out from Cecil County restaurants and taverns numerous times.
“I got a lot of food to go but I never got alcohol,” Ortt said.
