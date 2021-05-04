ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners have again denied a request for a liquor license for Bohemia Beach Bar in Earleville.
David Norcini and Lawson Vanormer wanted to institute a membership program, presenting the bar at 1444 Glebe Road as Hacks Point Yacht Club, a for-profit club.
After debating behind closed doors the board returned and gave five specific reasons for denying the license.
The board accused Norcini of “making contradictory statements which rise to the level of material false statements regarding the number of member’s guests and the applicant’s residency.”
Norcini showed the board his Maryland driver’s license but the board countered with evidence he still lived in Pennsylvania.
There was no indication that the actual club owns property in the county, applicants failed to prove that the building size, membership numbers, noise, parking or behaviors would not disturb the neighborhood, and there was a lack of sufficient parking for the proposed membership.
Lastly, the liquor board stated their fears that the selection of members for the club would be illegally discriminatory.
This is the second time the license request was denied. Norcini came before the liquor board in August and was told at that time to return with a set of by-laws, membership dues and other factors that would establish it as a bonafide club.
Detractors included area businesses with established liquor licenses, pointing out Bohemia Beach Bar can’t be a yacht club without a place to dock a boat. Steve Miller, chairman of the liquor board, added the club has none of the amenities associated with a yacht club including a club house and a bath house.
He added that the plan to add more outdoor seating took away much-needed parking.
When Norcini purchased the building it had been vacant at least five years. Supporters of the request told the board they enjoyed having a store within walking distance to purchase essentials or a take out meal.
However those against the request added their concern over traffic versus pedestrians or golf carts on Glebe Road, which has several hard corners and no shoulders.
In the letter to Norcini and Vanormer explaining the denial the partners were told there can be an appeal, but a new license for the property cannot otherwise be pursued for six months. Also, if that request were to be denied the next request would not be allowed for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.