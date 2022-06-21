The Cecil County Board of Elections is proud to announce the appointment of Douglas Walker as the new county Election Director.
An experienced public sector and nonprofit executive, he brings over 20 years of experience leading communications and program management at three federal government agencies, and managing marketing communications in the Higher Education, association, and NGO spaces.
After swearing Mr. Walker in during the Board of Elections’ June meeting, Board President Kelly M. Sengstock said, “We look forward to working with Doug. I know he will work very seamlessly with the wonderful staff we have in place, and we are all looking forward to a successful July 19 Primary Election and General Election in November.”
A resident of Beltsville since 1999, Doug served as an election judge in Prince George’s County during the 2012-2018 election cycles. He recently completed the MBA program at Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University, and completed Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government Program for Senior Executive Fellows.
Voting by mail has begun in Maryland for the July 19 Gubernatorial Primary, and in-person early voting will begin Thursday, July 7.
