ELKTON — With colleges shutting down ahead of spring break and both professional and collegiate teams playing without fans in the stands (or not at all), local retail businesses are now taking steps to reassure customers that it is either safe to shop, or that shopping will be delivered.
Stores, banks and farmer's markets are taking steps to make sure that personal contact is limited and even avoided to quell the spread of the virus, which has already infected more than 1,000 people in the United States. No positive cases have been reported in Cecil County as of press time, but confirmed cases have popped up in neighboring Harford and New Castle counties.
Now a global pandemic according to the World Health Organization, coronavirus hot spots include the entire country of Italy and an enclave in New York state. China, which is where COVID-19 began to spread in January, reported earlier this week that it is seeing a decline in new cases.
While that's good news, here at home some people have been in panic mode — stripping store shelves of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and toilet paper as health officials warn that, should there be an outbreak, quarantines would be ordered meaning even those without the virus would have to shelter in place.
Employers, meanwhile, are addressing how to handle massive absences or even business closures and some are allowing sick employees paid leave rather than have them come into work and spread what may be the novel coronavirus.
With Maryland under a state of emergency, declared earlier this week by Gov. Larry Hogan, the state's commerce chief, Sec. Kelly M. Schulz, acknowledges the pandemic is posing a challenge to businesses as well as government offices and agencies.
"Commerce and other state agencies will remain open and operational, but we are making accommodations and preparations to ensure the safety of our employees and minimize the impact of the virus," Schulz said in a statement released Thursday.
Schulz suggested making contact with various labor and health-related agencies for assistance with claims or issues related to a work slow down or stoppage, sick leave, and lost revenue in connection with the virus. (See attached chart)
Nicholas Bertram, president of Martin's Food Markets, sent out a message to customers Wednesday informing them that in house cleaning procedures have been amplified.
"We're focused on high-touch areas including shopping carts and baskets, check outs and self-serve food stations," Bertram's letter reads. "In an abundance of caution, we're also suspending food sampling programs and in-store sampling events."
CVS is touting its delivery service for both prescriptions and essentials, as are a multitude of restaurants and other retailers.
At Flying Plow Farm extra precautions are also being taken. A message to customers from Sarah Ryder at the Rising Sun farm ensures safety.
"While this isn’t a food-borne illness, our food safety plan has given us a guided trail to follow in the current events," the message reads. This includes the packaging for those participating in the Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA program.
"Please do not return your cardboard boxes or egg cartons, either recycle or reuse for some other purpose. Pre-orders and CSA shares will be packed in labeled, individual crates that we can sanitize. Simply take the pre-packed bags from the crate and leave the crate at your site," the message indicates. Until further notice, all purchases must be made in advance with a credit card. At farmer's markets Flying Plow will offer more pre-packaged produce and locally sourced foods to limit the number of handlers and thereby reducing the risk of the virus.
"We feel that we have a new level of responsibility to keep producing the best quality, healthy food to nourish our community when we all need some extra resiliency," Ryder said.
Businesses and organizations with planned events are either postponing or closely monitoring the situation to decide whether to proceed. APGFCU postponed the ribbon cutting of its Rising Sun branch, Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church canceled Cabin Fever, which was scheduled for March 21 and Maureen O'Shea, agriculture coordinator for the Cecil County Economic Development office, announced Thursday that the decision was made to postpone the first Rooted In Our Community symposium, which was set for March 28 at Cecil College.
"If Cecil College closes we'll likely cancel," O'Shea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.