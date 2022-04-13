On a recent operation to check Cecil County stores for liquor sales compliance investigators found 38 where a 21-year-old customer was not carded. Those businesses were warned and educated about the rules governing alcohol sales compliance.
ELKTON — There are 150 businesses in Cecil County that sell alcoholic beverages and 95 of those had not paid for renewal of their liquor license as of March 30 with the April 1 deadline looming.
“They had until the end of the day Thursday to renew without a penalty,” said Earl Bradford, director of the Cecil County Liquor Board. That penalty would start at $50 per day last Friday.
According to information last Tuesday, not many of those licenses had been renewed.
Meanwhile, Bradford informed the Board of License Commissioners that a recent check on licensees found 38 in violation of the county law requiring that younger customers be carded to assure that underage purchases are not made.
Bradford said a person who was 21 — the legal age to purchase in Maryland — was sent into each establishment to see if the person at the point of purchase asked for identification.
“Thirty-eight sold to someone 21 without carding them,” Bradford said, noting that goes against the “Operation Stay Alert” campaign to end underage drinking.
“So we go back with education,” Bradford said, adding the business is only warned at this point.
Operation Stay Alert is an enforcement program used by the liquor board to assure compliance with the law regarding underage sales. The board hires agents to go into businesses unannounced every 90 days and attempt to make purchases. Employees of these establishments should have been trained by the store to check the identification — typically a driver’s license — to make sure the person making the purchase is 21 or older. According to the liquor board website, employees are required to ‘‘card everyone of questionable age and appearance.”
Kristen Ortt, one of the three members of the Board of License Commissioners, noted she was recently carded.
Bradford said the next step in the enforcement effort is sending in people under 21 to see if a purchase can be made without being carded. Violators this time will be fined, he warned.
“The penalty is from $250 to $1,000 depending on if it’s a first offense in the last five years,” he said.
