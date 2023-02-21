ELKTON — After at least a decade of attempts, the Cecil County Arts Council will receive assistance from the arts non-profit Americans for the Arts to quantify the depth and impact of culture, arts and humanities in the county through an Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 Analysis.
Annemarie Hamilton, executive director of the Arts Council, is now working to identify leaders or members of Cecil County’s BIPOC and ALANA communities to assure a good representative sample of surveys are completed.
“I’ve been asking, ‘What value do arts, humanities and culture have in Cecil County?’ and nobody could answer me,” Hamilton said Monday. That led to a search for a comprehensive study and the discovery of the Americans for the Arts project. The survey data will be used to determine the impact of spending by arts and cultural organizations and a measurement of event-related spending by arts and cultural audiences.
In other words, what draws people to the county, why and how much they spend looking at non-profit organizations while here, job creation and revenue generation. The study also would look at what is needed to make audience-driven events draw more and additionally will look at local versus tourist dollars.
Americans for the Arts recognizes that non profit arts and culture organizations are businesses, the arts drive commerce to local businesses, arts travelers are ideal tourists and small investments mean big returns.
Hamilton said this study typically costs as much as $15,000.
“But they never did Cecil County before and they gave us a discount,” she said, adding that some grant money has been found to cover some of the balance.
Using the most recent US Census to gauge population, Hamilton said she has until June 1 to get 800 surveys completed.
“We need 200 in March, April and May to make it and 150 of those must be BIPOC (Black, indigenous, People of Color) or ALANA (African American, Latino/a/e/x American, Asian American & Native American),” she said.
It would paint a true representation of who lives in the county and what each sub-group or culture values, she said.
“And it helps your lawmakers decide where to contribute funds,” she said. “It will show the economic impact of arts, culture and humanities.”
Once all the surveys are in, Hamilton said data analysts will study them and work up a report to be returned to the Cecil County Arts Council a year from now.
If you want to bring the survey to your group or organization in Cecil County, or would like more information about the Cecil County Arts Council or the Americans for the Arts survey, contact Hamilton at 410-392-5740 or visit the council at cecilarts.org or at 135 East Main St.in Elkton.
“I want Cecil County to be proud that we are finally being recognized on a national level,” Hamilton said.
