ELKTON — Bonnie Grady is leaving her post as president and CEO of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, officials announced Thursday.
Grady, who came to the chamber in May 2013 from a similar position at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, will serve until Sept. 19.
John Hassiepen, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said that no decision has been made as to who Grady’s replacement will be.
“We will be deliberate in putting together a search committee and finding a replacement over the next several months,” he said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
Hassiepen added that he and the board are sad to see Grady go.
”We appreciate the many contributions she’s made to the chamber, and we wish her much success in her next endeavor,” Hassiepen said.
In the same statement, Grady said that her departure was something she had been considering recently but came quickly, partly due to the quick sale of her house here.
“I listed my house three weeks ago and had three offers in five days. It’s opened up all kinds of exciting possibilities,” she said.
Because of that development, she has time to visit family and get settled in a new place, she said. The press release does not mention where that next step is located or what it will be. When reached by the Whig on Thursday, Grady said that she was driving and deferred comment to the press release.
Among her accomplishments during her time at the chamber, Grady said that she is most proud of her work with the nonprofit organizations in Cecil County through the Nonprofit Roundtable. She is also credited with creating the annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner, which recognizes the work of fire, police and EMS providers, in 2016.
In 2015, she oversaw the development of the Cecil County Business Hall of Fame, a partnership between the chamber and the Office of Economic Development that replaced the annual business awards that the chamber gives out.
The Corporate Partner Program is another favorite, Grady said, along with the rebranding of the chamber.
“Value and visibility were two key things we looked at in 2013. We’ve enhanced the value of being a chamber member, and we’ve created a greater awareness of the chamber throughout Cecil County, as demonstrated by our membership growth from 276 to 475 in six years,” she said.
Grady also sought to help improve Cecil County’s image to outsiders and residents alike, working with the chamber to kick off a community pride campaign in 2016 called “I Heart Cecil.” She frequently advocated for economic development and small business support at county and town public hearings, striving to make the chamber a more visible mouthpiece for business owners in the county.
While the chamber will be missing Grady, she said the feeling is likewise.
”Cecil County has wonderful businesses, great government and warm-hearted residents. Leaving won’t be easy, but I’m excited to see what the future brings,” Grady said.
