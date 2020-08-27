Cecil Bank to close three branches

ELKTON — Cecil Bank is closing two of its Cecil County branches and one in Harford County, citing a combination of changing banking trends and COVID-19.
Kandy Elliott, spokeswoman for Cecil Bank, said Thursday that the Crossroads Elkton branch at 114 East Pulaski Highway and the Cecilton branch at 122 West Main St. as well as the Route 40 office at 1609 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace will close at the end of the year.
“Customer patterns have changed and branch patterns have changed,” Elliott said. An evaluation of operations at all eight locations revealed those patterns are not due to reverse so the decision was made to scale back.
Then there was the COVID-19 effect.
“When we closed our lobbies we realized people could still get their banking done,” she said. Online, mobile apps and ATMs are leading that charge.
This leaves four Cecil County locations; Elkton, Fair Hill, North East and Rising Sun, and none in Harford County.
While the main branch at 127 North St. will remain in Elkton Elliott said offices will move from the building at 114 North St. to the Fair Hill location at 4434 Telegraph Road.
“The architect packet has gone out to bid,” Elliott said, indicating work is expected to begin by the end of 2020 or early in 2021.
Meanwhile, bank officials are studying its personnel at the locations targeted for closing.
