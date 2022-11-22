Cecil Bank cleared of 2010 Written Agreement

The Federal Reserve and Maryland Commissioner of Financial Regulation have informed Cecil Bank and parent company Cecil Bancorp that a Written Agreement under which the bank had been operating since June 2010 has been terminated effective Nov. 3, 2022.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — The Federal Reserve and Maryland Commissioner of Financial Regulation have informed Cecil Bank and parent company Cecil Bancorp that a Written Agreement under which the bank had been operating since June 2010 has been terminated effective Nov. 3, 2022.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.