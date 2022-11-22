The Federal Reserve and Maryland Commissioner of Financial Regulation have informed Cecil Bank and parent company Cecil Bancorp that a Written Agreement under which the bank had been operating since June 2010 has been terminated effective Nov. 3, 2022.
ELKTON — The Federal Reserve and Maryland Commissioner of Financial Regulation have informed Cecil Bank and parent company Cecil Bancorp that a Written Agreement under which the bank had been operating since June 2010 has been terminated effective Nov. 3, 2022.
“Termination of this regulatory agreement is a fitting end to 2022 for Cecil Bank,” William H. Cole, chairman of the bank’s board, said in a statement released last week.”This positive action by the banking regulators is further confirmation that our management team’s de-risking of the institution and execution of the Strategic Plan is yielding the desired results.”
According to Cole, Cecil Bank turned a profit in 2022 for the first time since 2009.
“We will be entering 2023 with positive momentum to continue the heritage of the 63-year-old institution in northeast Maryland, and as the only Maryland bank headquartered in Cecil County,” said Cole.
Cecil Bank recorded net income of approximately $10.3 million so far this year, ending the third quarter with assets of approximately $242.5 million and total equity of $28.0 million.
The June 2010 Federal Reserve action placed oversight over the bank and its leadership, ordering an independent consultant be broad in and steps taken to submit a management plan, strengthen credit risk management practices, strengthen its management of commercial real estate, and investigate the credit and lending practices. This would include scrutiny of certain borrowers, the issuance of credit extensions and to include enhanced collection practices.
In Sept. 2010, Cecil Bank and the now defunct NBRS Financial missed quarterly payments for the US Treasury Department 2008 TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program) funds each received. The president and CEO of the bank at that time – Mary Halsey – told the Cecil Whig that Cecil Bank had the funds in escrow and was waiting for permission to disburse.
The bank declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in July 2017, but emerged from it four months later with new investors and $30 million in capital. The recapitalization was completed through the private sale of more than 634.3 million shares of its common stock at 4 cents per share and more than 120.4 million shares of its non-voting common stock at 4 cents per share to investors.
Cecil Bank and Cecil Bancorp were released in 2017 from another regulation, a prompt corrective action (PCA), which allowed the bank to improve its interest rates and salaries. The Federal Reserve terminated the Aug. 2015 directive after determining the bank had amassed adequate capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.