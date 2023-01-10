ELK MILLS — Authentic, unique Mexican food is what Christian and Diego Coronel promise at Casa Mezcal, now open at 1005 Elk Mills Road.
According to Christian, he and his brother Diego have been working in the restaurant business all their lives.
"In Pittsburgh, I worked at McDonald's from 15 to 21 and then went to the Mexican food industry," Coronel said.
While helping open and establish one such eatery in Bear, Del., he became aware of the availability of the restaurant in Elk Mills – where Stuffers had been the past several years.
The brothers, and their friend Jose Garcia, opened Casa Mezcal last month and plan to celebrate the grand opening Jan. 20.
"It'll be like Cinco de Mayo," Coronel said of the promised party atmosphere, complete with a DJ and appetizer and margarita specials.
Oh and mezcal.
"A lot of people know about tequila. But a lot of people don't know about mezcal," he said of the Mexican alcohol best described as a cross between tequila and bourbon.
The menu includes dishes with steak, chicken and seafood in burritos, tacos, taquitos and quesadillas, but not just the standard fare. Check out the street tacos, birria tacos and tacos al pastor. Fresh salsas and guacamole, and sour cream to counter the heat.
Casa Mezcal is open seven days a week, opening at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday the doors close at 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday Casa Mezcal is open until 11 p.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Check them out on Facebook to see the menu.
