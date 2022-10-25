By the end of the year, the ChristianaCare Union Hospital Radiation and Oncology Center on Railroad Avenue in Elkton will not take new patients and instead any needing cancer treatment will be sent to the Helen F. Graham Center in Newark.
ELKTON — The ChristianaCare Radiation and Oncology Center at Union Hospital is closing by the end of the year and all patients needing such treatment will be referred instead to the Helen F. Graham Center Center and Research Institute in Newark, Del.
Dr. Ryan Geracimos, chief medical officer of the Cecil County campus, said the move is about optimizing services.
"The Graham Cancer Center is home to some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology in the world. At the Graham Cancer Center patients have access to a vast array of cancer services under one roof, making care more convenient, efficient and effective,” Geracimos said in a statement released by ChristianaCare. “Despite the availability of radiation oncology at the Cecil Campus for the past several years, the volumes at the Cecil Campus remain relatively small.”
He said those patients receiving such treatment now will continue to be seen in Elkton but future patients will be referred to Newark.
ChristianaCare acquired Union Hospital in 2020. Union Hospital had closed its adult daycare center, which it opened in 2006, in 2016 and converted the building at 152 Railroad Avenue into the cancer treatment center.
According to Geracimos, the Graham Center provides a more full service option for cancer patients.
“Consolidating services will support continued investment in leading-edge technology to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest-quality cancer care to the communities we serve,” Geracimos said.
Geracimos acknowledged that Maryland Medicaid patients would be unable to cross into Delaware for treatment.
Our cancer care management teams in Delaware and Maryland are available to provide support services to patients and their families and help them navigate any hardships related to their care,” he said.
Geracimos described those numbers as small, but a spokesman for ChristianaCare would not give any details.
Those patients would likely have to travel to Bel Air and use the University of Maryland cancer treatment center at Upper Chesapeake.
