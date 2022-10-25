ChristianaCare closing Union Hospital Radiation and Oncology Center

By the end of the year, the ChristianaCare Union Hospital Radiation and Oncology Center on Railroad Avenue in Elkton will not take new patients and instead any needing cancer treatment will be sent to the Helen F. Graham Center in Newark.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON — The ChristianaCare Radiation and Oncology Center at Union Hospital is closing by the end of the year and all patients needing such treatment will be referred instead to the Helen F. Graham Center Center and Research Institute in Newark, Del.

