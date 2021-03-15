ELKTON — Green beer was flowing last weekend in St. Patrick’s Day revelry just as Gov. Larry Hogan’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses took effect.
Friday at 5 p.m. the restrictions on capacity for restaurants, stores, theaters and other businesses were officially relaxed, with the caveat that masks must still be worn when people are not at their tables and social distancing must still be observed.
“It’s a happy day,” said Sarah O’Hara. She and her husband Ed own The Inn at the Canal in Chesapeake City. With abundant sunshine and warm temperatures their outdoor garden was a popular place. Ed said having the outside venue has helped them stay afloat during the worst of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“Inside, at the bar, we still have to keep proper distancing,” Ed said. However with the changes he figures he can add six or seven more seats. “We had to turn people away so this will be helpful.”
With the relaxation there can now be 10 people at one table instead of six.
At Maryland Beer Co. on North Bridge Street in Elkton, Jessica Alexander said the changes in capacity won’t affect her business until social distancing goes away.
“Even though (Hogan) says we can be 100% there’s still social distancing so this hasn’t changed anything for small business,” Alexander said. The small footprint indoors doesn’t give much chance of adding tables.
At Elk River Brewing on East Main Street in Elkton, Lee Lewis, general manager, was taking advantage of the street closure, which gave him more places to set up seating.
“It’s good to have some of these restrictions lifted,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
However, like Alexander, he can’t do much to increase his indoor capacity.
Customers were just happy to have events to attend, especially since it was a year ago this time that the world came too a screaming halt as the World Health Organization declared the global pandemic and the shut downs in Maryland and much of the world began.
“This is the best thing ever. I’ve been waiting for this a long time,” said James Campbell. The Rising Sun man was seated at one of the Main Street tables. “Being able to shut down the road, it’s a great thing.”
Karen and Brian Hunsberger found a sunny spot in the garden at Inn at the Canal to enjoy local fare and music by Genesis Z and the Black Mambas.
“You can live in your bubble and do what you’re supposed to do,” Brian said. He and Karen appreciated how the O’Haras had the tables spaced appropriately.
“We are still keeping our distance but we are so glad for small business,” Karen said. “It’s really nice to see people out.”
Patti Paulus, one of the owners of The Palette & The Page, said there will be no change in how the Elkton art boutique operates.
“I’m happy for the restaurants and bars but we will not increase our capacity past 20%,” Paulus said. “It’s a little bit too soon.”
Paulus said the revelers were respectful of the regulations but still had fun during the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day celebrating.
“Friday night was amazing. People stayed in their group and kept their masks on while walking around,” she observed. “It was the best.”
Joan and John Thomas took advantage of the picnic tables set up outside Maryland Beer Co. on this sunny Saturday afternoon.
“I think we all have different comfort levels,” Joan Thomas said as she moved her mask to sip her beer.
“I don’t have a problem with the masks,” John Thomas said. “I’m OK with the rules inside the restaurants.”
The Kennett Square, Pa. couple have experienced the effects of COVID-19 among family and friends and understand why precautions are needed. John said he doesn’t want to see another surge, but also wants to support local business. Joan agreed.
“The restaurants can really use the support. Not just restaurants but fine arts, symphonies, theaters, everything,” Thomas said. “I’m happy to support them.”
Tina Bolte was out and about Saturday, one day after getting her first COVID-19 vaccine.
“But I was going out way before that,” the Elkton woman said.
On the other hand, Pat Gibson had not been out since December, adding she was still scared to be around crowds.
“People are stupid,” Gibson, from Elkton, said. “I got both vaccines. That’s mainly why I’m here today.”
As he walked the closed Main Street in full leprechaun garb, Tim Harper from Newark said he now sees “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“This is great,” he said, surveying the sea of green decorations, apparel, jewelry and beer. Harper said his green velvet suit was an effort to keep spirit of St. Patrick’s Day alive.”
