Move over goat yoga. Hot Yoga has come to Rising Sun at Satori Yoga with Adonia at 10 South Queen St.
On Monday, Adonia Garvin opened the studio that is heated 88 to 95 degrees throughout the one hour classroom sessions.
“Infrared helps not only to heat the room but to keep your core safe,” Garvin said. “The hot exterior air helps keep your muscles safe and goes hand in hand with the yoga breath.”
Explaining that yoga is about honoring yourself and honoring your body, Garvin said that breathing while doing the many yoga positions is different from other forms of exercise.
“Yoga is in-and-out through the nose,” she said, noting that regular breathing and breathing during other physical activities is in through the nose and out through the mouth. Yoga breathing allows for moving meditation.
“You step away from all the thoughts in your brain,” she said.
Garvin has been doing yoga for 18 years; teaching for 12 of those years.
Satori Yoga with Adonia is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for a 9:30 a.m. session and on Tuesdays and Thursdays she holds classes at 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. All levels are welcome from beginner to advanced. Drop in for one class, get a 10-class pass or buy a month of unlimited classes. Go to https://tinyurl.com/35zatsd6 to sign up. You can also find Satori Yoga with Adonia on Facebook.
Anyone interested in become an instructor can take Garvin’s teacher certification classes coming in May.
•••
Nancy’s Christian Daycare is now 30 years old.
Located at 6 Norman Allen St. in Elkton, owner Nancy Tyler said she has now come to a point where she is getting the children of the children she has watched over her three decades at the daycare.
“I’ve even got one grandchild,” she said of the youngsters in her care.
As a testament to her care, Tyler said she has been invited into the lives of many of her charges.
“I’ve been to some of their weddings and graduations,” she said.
Tyler calls the daycare a calling or a ministry instead of a business. She’s open five days a week for children ages 6 weeks and up from 5 a.m. until midnight. Recently she finished renovations that opened up a larger room in her home for the children to play and learn.
Licensed for 12 children, she has some openings. To find out more contact Tyler at 410-392-8872 or send an email to nancyschristiandaycare@hotmail.com
•••
If you’ve been thinking about having your home or business switch to solar power, William Tidaback, owner of Advanced Solar Heating & Cooling, offers to do your homework for you.
“Email us your electric bill. We have software with Google that tells us how much a system installed on your roof will produce,” Tidaback said.
He can also estimate the cost based on the roof itself. “A simple gabled roof is easy,” Tidaback said. “With a bigger house or bigger grounds we gravitate to a ground based system.”
At the same time, Advanced Solar & Heating also handles other jobs including gas, oil and electric service, duct work and heat pumps.
‘We do custom houses and residential and commercial service,” Tidaback said. “It’s tough to stay afloat just on solar.”
Advanced Solar Heating & Cooling is now located on Elkton-Newark Road, having moved from a South Bridge Street location. Call 302-731-1000 to make an appointment or get more information on the many services offered.
•••
Escapades opens Friday at 3 p.m. and Julia Beidenback and Courtney Sage are getting ready to cut the ribbon on their new business at 170 West Main St. in Elkton.
You’ve probably heard about escape rooms, but this is the first one in Cecil County. Biedenback said she and Sage, friends since 6th grade, are fans of this genre of entertainment.
“We started planning escapes online, then one opened in Newark,” Biedenback said. “We played that for (Courtney’s) birthday and we had so much fun.”
That started a series of road trips to other escape rooms where participants look for clues to get freed from their captivity.
“We’ve tried every room in the area,” she said, adding the pair found themselves critiquing the experience.
“If they had done it this way, or that didn’t really connect,” Biedenback said of their conversations afterward. That led to Escapades, LLC; their first business together.
‘The Show Must Go On’ is the theme of the first escape room. It’s a backstage-themed challenge. Next will be ‘Lillith’s Nursery’ and then ‘Nevermore’, an Edgar Allen Poe-themed experience. While it can be a good family outing, or a teens or tweens birthday party, Beidenback said anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
To get tickets for your trip through Escapades go to https://escapadesllc.com/
•••
LCH Health & Community Services in Chester County, PA. has the pandemic in its rearview mirror and has brought back its evening hours.
With offices in Oxford, Kennett Square and West Grove, Pa., hours are now until as late as 8 p.m. at least one night each week. To see the operating hours of each location go to https://lchcommunityhealth.org/contact-us/. Like West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, LCH is open to all, but especially those with low or no income or no health insurance.
•••
AAA Mid Atlantic is the latest organization to honor North East Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear for saving the life of a North East Middle School student on Feb. 4.
Public and Government Affairs Manager, Ragina Cooper Ali presented an award to Goodyear March 10, which also included a free 5 year premium membership to AAA, a VISA gift card and other AAA prizes. Goodyear saw a car approaching the school crosswalk and pushed Violet Watt out of harm’s way at the cost of being struck by the car herself. Fortunately, Goodyear was not seriously injured.
Ali said the recognition is in keeping with AAA’s support and relationship with law enforcement.
“While you may consider your actions as simply doing your job, we applaud you for your quick and selfless actions in saving the life of a young student,” Ali added.
She also presented a $1,000 donation to North East Police Chief Stephen Yates for his department’s traffic safety initiatives.
•••
Stephanie Cassidy from Lincoln Financial Services is the March 23 speaker for Top of the Bay Business Women’s monthly networking luncheon. Cassidy will offer tips on financial wellness.
TBBW meets this month at Schaefer’s Canal House in Chesapeake City from 11:30 until 1 p.m.
•••
Elkton Rotary is raffling a St. Patrick’s “Lucky O’Elkton” basket full of holiday fun and other prizes, with proceeds going back into the community.
Get the $5 tickets from any Rotary member or just before the drawing at 6 p.m. March 17 at Elk River Brewing Co., 112 East Main St. in Elkton.
