Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Susquehanna Workforce Network is hosting another in person job fair, this time at its Swan Creek location, 2021-D Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.
This face-to-face meet up is Oct. 7 and will run from 9 a.m. until noon. Many of the employers will have more than one opening to fill. Bruce England, executive director, said this job fair amounts to overflow from a previous event in which employer registrations were maxed out.
More than a dozen local employers are on board including: Harford Community College, Royal Farms, Recovery Centers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #24.
For more information contact SWN at the Elkton office, 410-996-0550.
Another job fair — this time virtual — is set for Oct. 19.
And don’t forget the Cecil County Back to Business Virtual Job Fair Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
•••
Cecil County Public Library Business Information Center will host an in–person seminar Oct. 14 at the North East branch to teach non-profits how to find and retain members for its board of directors.
Debbie DiVirgilio will facilitate the seminar, which runs from 10 until 11 a.m. She will share key strategies to recruit and an overview of roles and responsibilities to make your organization strong and effective.
Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/ux55azc
•••
When you make everything you sell, which is what Neil Vosters does for Randalia Bee Hives, some products are more challenging than others.
Vosters travels to fairs, festivals and farmers markets to set up stands, but also sells his soaps, shower steamers, lip balms, essential oil sprays and numerous other personal care items and custom blends of loose tea on Amazon and Etsy.
Vosters said it takes extra effort to get the right consistency for his Neem Toothpaste.
“Neem is a wonderful plaque remover,” Vosters said, showing off a bottle of the product at Mt. Harmon last weekend. “It’s also rich in tannin, which tightens the gums.”
Vosters has noticed that he sells more of particular items based on his location. He knows in advance that he’ll need more lip balm at one market and more loose tea at another for example.
To see all the Randalia Bee Hives products go to https://randaliafarm.com/
•••
Friendly’s Restaurants, including the location at People’s Plaza in Glasgow, Del., are participating in an October promotion to raise funds for Easterseals Children’s Therapy Services offered by the Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore chapter.
Through Oct. 31 every $2 donation equals 5 coupons for free children’s ice cream cones. That makes them a good hand out for Trick or Treaters because the coupons are good for the month of November. As a bonus, your donation also gets a $5 coupon off your purchase of $25.
Easterseals offers training and resources to children with emotional, mental or physical from birth through age 18. Families and caregivers can also get support.
•••
Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is offering a team building program led by Michael Penkethman, president of Pilotage Group.
Successful companies and managers understand the value of good teams. In this Water Cooler event Penkethman will share how Fortune 500 Companies utilize teams and team building through leadership development, techniques for sales and trust.
The session is Oct. 7 from 4 until 5 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mkwmp2e8
•••
Fulton Financial has named Andrew L. Cossetti to three titles within the Lancaster, Pa.–based company.
Cossetti, who has more than 27 years experience in banking and accounting, joins Fulton as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. His primary function will be to oversee the company’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, bank regulatory reporting and operational accounting.
•••
Maryland Department of Transportation will be promoting pedestrian travel and safety next month, calling it “Walktober.”
Every Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. MDOT will host 90 minute ‘Walkinars’ on topics including making Maryland more walk-friendly, walking for health, safety and access, and promoting a walkable community.
Those who are eligible can earn American Institute for Certified Planners certification maintenance credits.
These “walkinars” are free but pre-registration is required. Go to https://mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=136 for all the details.
Oh and Oct. 6 is officially Walk Maryland Day.
•••
At the recent Mount Harmon Plantation event, the focus was on Colonial–era wares and re-enactment but organizers did not want to forget their local contemporary crafters and gave them a special place at the The Open Air Colonial & Artisan Market Faire.
Among them were New Horizon Leatherworks and BWC Photography.
New Horizon Leatherworks in Earleville is more than leather for the mother-daughter company based in Earleville.
While June Rice tools leather items including bracelets, key fobs, notebooks, belts and dog collars, her daughter Jessica Bush contributes with a variety of hand carved wooden items including spoons large and small, trivets, bowls and spatulas.
Meanwhile, Brad Cox, also in Earleville, said being out of work at the start of the pandemic encouraged him to try a new skill: sewing. The owner of BWC Photography had his canvas nature prints on display for sale but more importantly he was displaying his hand sewn wristlets.
The 6-by-6-inch carriers in colorful prints have a plastic protective liner and a sturdy loop to attach the wristlet to your arm.
“Learning how to do the zipper was the hardest,” Cox said of his new found skills.
Rice said the majority of her work is custom. If you are interested in commissioning her send an email at: grannyjune10@gmail.com
Cox can also be reached through Etsy or Facebook.
•••
Artesian Resources Corporation’s Board of Directors has approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend paid to its stockholders. This represents a 4% increase for the year and raises the quarterly dividend to 0.2675 per share for Class A and Class B Common Stock.
With the increase the dividend rate is now $1.07 per share.
“We remain committed to our efforts on strategic growth, acquisitions and increasing shareholder value; and are pleased to increase, once again, our dividend to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.
•••
The deadline is Friday for members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce to join the Chamber Energy Purchasing Cooperative through CQI Associates. By enrolling your business becomes part of a larger cooperative buying electricity in bulk and the savings are passed on to you. The savings also comes to natural gas customers. Customers report savings of as much as $4,000 annually.
Call Joe Tabeling at 443-472-3870 for more information and enrollment plans.
•••
Students receiving federal Pell Grants for post-high school education, who also live in the Comcast service area, can now get home internet service and also computers at deep discounts through an expansion of its Internet Essentials Program. This is part of the ISP’s “Project Up” program, which is a $1 billion pledge to reach 50 million people with the needed tools and technology for success.
Broderick Johnson, executive vice president and vice president of Comcast’s Digital Equity Project, said the future depends on everyone having the same access today to connectivity and technology.
“As our economic, medical, and educational systems become increasingly digital, it’s more important than ever that every American gets online. For those young people pursuing higher education, the expansion of IE eligibility to Pell Grant recipients is a real boost,” Johnson said. “We will help support the development of a workforce that has the digital skills necessary to adapt to rapid shifts in a fast-evolving economy.”
The discounted computer purchasing program is also available to all low income households in the Comcast service area. For more information go to https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up. To sign up for the program check out https://www.internetessentials.com/apply
New Castle County Chamber of Commerce invites entrepreneurs and small business owners to the Oct. 13 “4th Annual Delaware Entrepreneurial Summit.”
This is a virtual event from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with several dynamic speakers and lots of resources and information to share.
Chef Jared Cannon, founder and CEO of Simply Good Jars and Ronald R. Gomes, Jr., co-founder of Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna, Del. will be among the featured speakers. Topics include fundraising, strategies to turn online browsers into buyers and building your influence.
Admission is $25 for NCC chamber members and $35 for everyone else. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/7478r42d
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
