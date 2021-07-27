Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Hokey Pokey Tattoo is now officially open for business after hosting a ribbon cutting party Saturday.
Kyle Finley and Barbara Roil took over the tattoo shop at 61 Colonial Way in Rising Sun last month but waited to get all their interior renovations completed before celebrating. Finley is the artist in residence, coming from a creative lineage that includes Finley’s Art Shoppe & Gallery in Newark, Del.
“Art has been a passion of mine since Ii was pretty young,” Finley said. “Tattooing is a different medium.”
To own Hokey Pokey Tattoo is a wonderful opportunity, Finley noted.
“I’m very excited about it,” he said.
The couple bought the business from Justin Holcombe, who announced he is retiring, but would complete any tattoos he started.
“But there’s other things I want to do and areas I want to grow,” Holcombe said. “I’m going to be traveling the world.”
Ahead of the ribbon cutting Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun, issued a Mayoral Citation thanking Finley and Roil for having faith in the town.
“I encourage Rising Sun residents to show them love and support,” Marion said.
Check out Finley’s art on Facebook or make an appointment by calling 410-658-TATT.
Highline Warren, an auto parts distribution facility newly opened in Elkton, is hosting a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1002 Konica Drive in the Chesapeake Corporate Center.
Based in Memphis, Tenn., Highline Warren has a presence in aftermarket, quick lube and retail industries for automotive chemicals and products and is the exclusive distributor for products you may recognize such as Rain-X, Blue Coral and Prime Guard.
The company is looking for candidates to fill numerous positions including warehouse associate, equipment operator, distribution manager and recruiter/human resources generalist.
Find more information at https://highlinewarren.com/job-openings/
Businesses that move into an empty retail or commercial space in Cecil County could get help through Maryland’s Project Restore program.
Up to $250,000 in grants are available for qualifying small businesses. Along with the grants, there are other incentives including tax rebates.
Businesses or individuals that begin new companies or expand operations into spaces that have not been generating sales tax receipts for the past six months or more will be eligible for the program run by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
A notice of funding, application and guidelines will be posted by DHCD in August.
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce wants to know who is hungry.
At long last the chamber is meeting face to face for a networking luncheon Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Octoraro Tavern, 2 South Third St. in Oxford.
Tickets are $15 for OACC members and $20 for non-members. To register go online to oxfordpa.org
Elkton Fall Fest is Sept. 17-18 in the center of downtown Elkton and it’s the perfect opportunity to promote your business or organization according to the Elkton Chamber and Alliance.
There will be dozens of vendors, live entertainment on two stages and even more to see, do and experience as visitors stroll Main and North Streets. As a sponsor you will be part of the advertising, promotion, contests and prizes.
Contact Jessica Price, executive director, for more information or to become a sponsor for the 24th Fall Fest. The deadline is Aug. 6. Call 410-398-5076 or send an email to jprice@elktonalliance.org
Patrick Bokovitz will take over the Chester County Department of Human Services July 31, coming to the position from within county government.
Having previously served as director of the Department of Community Development and the Workforce Development Board for 14 years, Bokovitz is now in charge of Chester County’s largest department. With a budget that represents nearly half of the county’s full budget, he will be in charge of all human service sectors.
Marian Moskowitz, commissioner chairwoman, said Boscovitz is the right person to take this leadership role.
“Pat Bokovitz has been intrinsic in the County’s planning and management of affordable housing, community services, economic development, our efforts to end homelessness, and the revitalization of our urban centers,” Moskowitz said. “He has worked side by side with our Human Services leadership and staff, and established relationships with many human services partners.”
He replaces Kim Bowman, who is retiring.
“As we announce the appointment of Pat as the new Human Services Director, we also thank Kim Bowman for her years of leadership as Director of Human Services,” said Commissioner Michelle Kichline. “Her compassion and creativity has helped Chester County lead the way in piloting many human services programs and initiatives that have been replicated across the Commonwealth and even the nation.”
Fellow Commissioner John Maxwell added that Boskovitz’s familiarity with that department will be a plus for Chester County.
“Pat’s understanding of the roles and functions of our human services departments, and the connections he has with many county agencies that support both Community Development and Human Services programs, make him the right person to take the Human Services lead,” Maxwell said. “His experience will ensure a seamless transition.”
The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has named Nena Peaker as Assistant Director for the Community Living Program.
Peaker began her career with the organization in 2014 as a direct support professional and in 2017 became the lead. Becoming a residential supervisor in 2018, the following year Peaker was promoted again to the newly-developed title of Program Manager.
Now as assistant director she will be using all those acquired skills on a larger scale.
Meanwhile The Arc NCR is hiring. With more than 60 positions to fill the company is offering $600 signing bonuses to qualified candidates when hired. To see the jobs available go to https://arcncr.org/about/careers/ or call 443-966-1752.
The organization also offers up to $6,000 per year in tuition assistance.
Two nursing and rehabilitation centers in Cecil County are on a list released this week by the Maryland Department of Health of the 10 facilities with the worst staff vaccination rates.
Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation reported to the state that 45% of its staff is vaccinated against COVID-19. Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health in Rising Sun reports a 49% vaccination rate.
Laurelwood Healthcare Center, also in Elkton, did not report its data to the state.
Only four Maryland licensed facilities — all in metropolitan areas — report a 100% rate of vaccine protection for its staff.
Harford Mutual recently recognized 21 of its employees who were celebrating milestones with the Bel Air-based organization.
Leading that list was Gail Bianco, IT Product Owner, who has been with Harford Mutual for 35 years. Jennifer Berger and Debbie Brown were honored for 25 years and at 20 years was Cheryl Amberman, Tracey Clark, Randy Sprouse, Donna Stein and Jeneen Taylor.
Employees with 15, 10 and 5 years of service were also recognized at the breakfast held at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air.
VICI Properties has entered into an arrangement with Great Wolf Resorts where the company could provide certain financing for construction projects including Great Wolf Lodge, now under construction in Perryville.
As part of this arrangement, VICI Properties will provide a $79.5 million, 8% mezzanine loan investment related to the development of the more than $250 project in Perryville, to be the largest in the Great Wolf portfolio. It carries an initial term of 3 years with two successive 12-month extension options subject to certain conditions.
Great Wolf is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Terumo Medical Corporation is holding a Job Fair Thursday at its newly expanded facility, 950 Elkton Boulevard in Elkton.
From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Terumo is holding on the spot interviews for jobs in its plant that produces medical equipment. To see what jobs are open go to https://www.terumomedical.com/careers.html
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
