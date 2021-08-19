Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
First there was The Booze Barn.
Now UnWined on the Water at 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton has added “The Liquor Lodge” to meet customer demand according to John Bragg, owner of the waterfront destination on the Elk River at Triton Marina.
“The Booze Barn opened in Sept. 2020,” Bragg said of the outdoor bar on a raised platform, under cover and surrounded by 20 bar stools. The bar quickly became popular, which Bragg said made it crowded. Very crowded, with people jockeying for seats and his staff trying to keep up.
So a new, larger structure has been added with 28 stools that will be introduced with a soft opening on Sunday, offering the same food, drinks and friendly atmosphere whether you arrive by land or sea.
“We get traffic from all over,” Bragg said. “A lot of boaters are finding us now.”
Of course those who launch from Triton Marina already know about UnWined on the Water.
“People come, launch their boats and go out for the day. Then they come back and stay here for the evening,” Bragg said, adding both The Booze Barn and The Liquor Lodge are family and dog friendly.
“We have an InstaGram page called The Dogs of UnWined on the Water,” said Stefanie Smith, who runs the IG page. She said people request that their dogs get added to the page.
Bragg pointed to a large sandbox where kids can play while parents sip. That’s next to the stage where live music is added to the atmosphere. This weekend it’s Leon Smith with Tommy Alderson & Co. performing.
Of course dining indoors and on the heated deck is still available as well.
UnWined on the Water opens daily at 11:30. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, but stays open until 9 on Friday and Saturday. The bars serve until midnight.
Bragg boasts the longest Happy Hour around, with specials Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
UnWined on the Water is open year round and Bragg said both The Booze Barn and The Liquor Lodge will remain open as long as the weather allows.
For details go to unwinedmd.com or find UnWined on the Water on Facebook.
•••
Meanwhile in downtown Elkton, Elk River Brewing Co. brings the party to 112 East Main St. with Brews, Blues & BBQ.
Live blues performances begin at 5 with Venom Blues. Bruce Anthony takes the stage at 7 p.m. and Jesse Loewy Band finishes the night from 9 until 11 p.m.
2 Fat Guys will serve up the Pig Roast BBQ Dinner and Spartan Cigar & Pipe Lounge will host a Pop-Up Cigar Lounge with Bourbon Society Tastings.
For all the details call 443-207-8454 or go to elkriverbrewing.com
•••
Over on Augustine Herman Highway, Baker’s Restaurant brings Dos Amigos to their stage Friday night while John Bunts will entertain Saturday.
Both performances run from 6 until 9 p.m. at Baker’s, 1075 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
The patio is open where you can bring your dog and enjoy the atmosphere, the food and the music.
Baker’s Restaurant is still offering take-out even though the dining room is now open. For more information — including employment opportunities — go to bakersrestaurant.net.
