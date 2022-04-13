Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Bay Venture Outfitters and High 5 Initiative partnered last weekend in a kayak cleanup of Northeast River.
Kelly Benson, owner of Bay Venture Outfitters, said more than 50 volunteers from High 5 Initiative, a non profit dedicated to a cleaner world, joined in on the clean up of the marsh area across from North East Community Park, collecting 3,160 pounds of trash.
"We used kayaks to get there, as it is not accessible by land," Benson said. "Some interesting items found included messages in bottles, stroller, 70's TV frame, creepy baby doll and a heating oil drum."
Benson called the clean up important for the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
"This area, where Stoney Creek and North East Creek meet the Northeast River, is home to the Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagles and beavers, among many other wild species. The marsh here acts as a filter, collecting trash from the watershed that goes all the way to Pennsylvania," Benson said.
The project was registered with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay for Project Clean Stream.
Bay Venture Outfitters is located at 104 West Church Point Road in North East, offering canoe, stand-up paddle board and kayak rentals.
•••
Susquehanna Workforce Network is filling up seats in its upcoming information technology training courses; Computer Support Technician and Microsoft Office Administrative Specialist.
Registration closes April 20 for the Microsoft Office program and April 27 for the Technician training.
Classes are held in Harford County. Microsoft Office runs April 26 through June 10 at the Harford Community College main campus in Bel Air. The technician course runs May 9 through June 24 at the Edgewood Public Library.
For details on these and other job training or re-training opportunities go to swnetwork.org.
•••
Old South Smokehouse at 1197 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit will host its 7th Annual Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day April 24.
Along with raffles, silent auctions and giveaways there will be a $1 donation made for every sandwich purchased and $2 for every dinner purchased that Sunday.
This year Old South Smokehouse plans to add to the more than $12,000 already raised to find a cure for this fatal neurodegenerative disease.
•••
Fresh Source Market officially opened Monday, although the store at 228 South Bridge in Elkton opened the week before the ribbon cutting.
"We were slammed last week," said Andy Mussaw, who runs the store along with his wife Theresa. While the mainstay of the business is the couple's microgreens, which are grown under lights in the store, there is also a large variety of other locally sourced, locally grown and locally created items for sale.
Irina Angelova from Middletown, Del. carefully studied the quilled paper cards and handmade charcuterie boards.
"It's nice to see support for the local arts and giving back to the community," Angelova said.
Meanwhile Donna McIntosh, a Port Deposit woman and maker of the charcuterie boards through her company "Crazy Beach Boards," purchased a bag of fresh spinach from Third Way Farms in Havre de Grace for a favorite Instant Pot recipe.
"Sausage and Shells is a hit in my house," McIntosh said.
Members of Elkton town government and Cecil County government were on hand along with the Elkton Alliance and Cecil County Chamber to celebrate.
To find out more, Fresh Source Market is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or find them on Facebook.
•••
Country Chrysler in Oxford, Pa. presented its first check to Oxford Recreation Association to help repair storm damage to its ballfields in Hickory Hill Road. David Madden, ORA secretary, said insurance helped the group recover some, but not all the damage sustained in the September storm.
"Insurance covered getting our building back together” Madden said. “But we were seriously short funded in replacing the poles and lighting that were damaged and torn down."
Field fencing and damage to the fields themselves also needed to be addressed.
The dealership at 2158 Baltimore Pike has pledged to donate to the fund for every car sold in March, April and May with a goal to raise more than $50,000.
Last week Gordon Atkisson, president of Country Chrysler, presented the first check for $25,875.
•••
The US EPA has recognized AstraZeneca's pharmaceuticals facility in Newark as an Energy Star compliant company.
It's one of only 93 manufacturing plants in the US to receive the certification in 2021.
“Companies like AstraZeneca are improving energy efficiency, confronting climate change and strengthening our economy,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Reducing energy consumption is a critical component of the transition to a zero-emissions future, while saving money and creating resiliency for businesses and our planet.”
The Energy Star certification indicates the company is among the most energy efficient in its industry.
•••
Art After Dark is an adult evening of fun and creativity at The Art Den at East Main and South Queen Street in Rising Sun. The next sessions are April 22 and 30 from 7 until 10 p.m.
Bring your own snacks, or feel free to get take from a local eatery -- including adult beverages -- and then choose from several options at The Art Den to express yourself. You could paint pottery, paint a canvas, or hand build with clay.
For more information call 443-967-3663.
•••
A Fallston woman who purchased a $2 million Gold Rush Maryland Lottery scratch off ticket at the 7-Eleven on South Main St. in Bel Air won the top prize according to lottery officials..
Wishing to remain anonymous, the winner, a 56-year-old retiree, simply announced she would use the money to buy a summer house. Before purchasing the big winner she bought a $500 winner. Considering the store lucky she went back for a second scratch-off ticket.
“I bought another of the $2,000,000 Gold Rush games, scratched it and checked it on the scanner. All I could see were zeroes. I thought the thing was broken.” Confused, the loyal scratch-off player asked the cashier to run her instant ticket through the Lottery terminal to check for a win. She saw the clerk’s reaction and “that was when I knew.”
•••
Cecil County Board of Realtors brought together various organizations, businesses and agencies April 6 for a Homebuyers Fair to celebrate National Fair Housing Month.
Held at North East Library, those who attended learned how to apply for a mortgage, about home inspections, closing and other key information along with credit counseling and housing issues.
Anyone still interested who could not attend the fair can contact the Cecil County Board of Realtors at 410-398-4844.
•••
Harford Mutual has announced that Marcus Moloney has joined the Bel Air-based insurance group as its vice president and chief information officer.
He brings almost 30 years of IT experience to Harford Mutual as well as skills in risk management, customer relations and digital transformation.
At Harford Mutual he will oversee the Information Technology department, leading the company toward a new hybrid environment.
•••
In celebration of Earth Day, Cecil College is hosting a free paper shredding event at its Bay View Campus April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A mobile shredder will be on site, allowing businesses and residents to watch their sensitive documents be shredded upon receipt. The shredding is part of keeping with federal guidelines.
"The Federal Trade Commission recommends shredding sensitive materials such as charge receipts, old utility bills, copies of credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, unused checks, bank statements, and expired charge cards," according to a statement from Cecil College.
There will also be a bin for the safe disposal of video and audio tapes, CDs and DVDs, microfiche, thumb drives, floppy discs, x-rays and other audio-video materials.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Digital Workshop April 20 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1570 Elkton Road in Elkton. Seating is limited for the workshop on "How To Effectively Reach Today’s Digital Audiences."
It begins at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and the seminar runs from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., hosted by Tyler Edwards, Regional Director of Digital Sales and Marketing for Adams Publishing Group.
•••
April is Stress Awareness Month and Assisted Living Locators, with offices in Elkton, Bel Air and Chestertown, is urging caregivers to know the risks of burnout.
"While caring for an aging loved one can be very rewarding, it also involves many stressors. And since caregiving is often a long-term challenge, the emotional impact can snowball," said Ryan Majchrzak, Certified Senior Advisor and Certified Dementia Care Specialist. "Over time, the stress can affect your physical and mental health and may undermine your ability to provide proper care."
Majchrzak urges caregivers to get help, which can come from Assisted Living Locators.
“Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families and when home care is not adequate, we help families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care,” he said. "Assisted Living Locators offers a variety of care resources ranging from Alzheimer's and dementia care to respite care and much more. Our network of home care agencies provides full services, including social interaction, senior nutrition, and safety in the home, to assist families with the help they need.”
Call Majchrzak at 443-607-2345 or go to https://assistedlivinglocators.com/care-advisor/belair-elkton-chestertown.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
