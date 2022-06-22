BELCAMP, Md. — For Bruce England, it’s been more than 30 years of forming partnerships, finding funding sources and changing with the times, all the while helping the people of Cecil and Harford Counties find work.
Come September, England will have all that in his rear-view mirror as he retires from the Susquehanna Workforce Network.
“Until they tell me to go or Sept. 30, whichever comes first,”’ England said. “But I’m really retiring.”
Living in Cecil County all his life, England joined SWN in 1985 as a Job Developer for Cecil, and some of Harford, County. Over the years, he went on to hold numerous positions such as Program Specialist, Program Coordinator, Training/Contracts Manager, Program Manager and even Acting Director, before becoming Executive Director in 2002.
Over those 37 years, England has seen how technology has helped and hurt the employment sectors.
“Some of the first work I did was helping manufacturers that were laying off,” England said. Now manufacturing is becoming the hot ticket again, credited with 24% of the nation’s gross domestic product. “If Maryland makes the right decisions we should be able to get manufacturing here.”
“Technology has changed the way you look for a job and the way you prepare for a job,” he noted. Employers today want applications filled out online with a resume only added as an attachment in many cases. “The way we train people is more and more online too.”
The technology also helps seasoned workers who are seeking out training to keep their skills relevant.
“You need to upgrade your skills more as computers and software has changed,” he said.
SWN has been using technology to stay in touch with potential employees through social media and by hosting virtual job fairs as well.
Some of the issues that have remained the same throughout England’s tenure are transportation and childcare. While Cecil County does have a transit system, it does not cover the entire county nor does it run at night or on weekends and holidays. Childcare for those who have shift work or night shift also have challenges.
“I don’t know what the solution is,” he said.
He pointed out that Amazon in Middletown, Del. arranged for day care for its employees next door to its facility.
England said that when he is finally, officially, retired he knows he is going to miss the people he has worked with in his offices and in the community.
“I won’t miss the part of the job that’s like running your own company,” he said. SWN is a non-profit, after all, dependent on grants and funding sources instead of revenue. He said it’s the kind of work he could never leave at the office.
“But now I am going to have to get used to not knowing stuff by the time it gets in the paper,” he said. He’ll miss the insider scoop.
Resumes for the executive director position are being accepted throughout the month of June and a decision is expected in September. Go to swnetwork.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.