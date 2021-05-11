ELKTON — Brookbend is growing again, adding another location to its chain of interior design, gift and decor stores.
John Palmer, who owns Brookbend with his husband and partner Steven Jennings, plans to open Saturday at 222 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City.
“This is a soft opening,” he said Tuesday. “There will be a grand opening Memorial Day weekend.”
While he was still waiting for equipment to arrive and services to be installed, Palmer said the sign would go up in front of the shop Wednesday morning.
“This will be the smallest of our stores with 1,100 square feet,” he said. The first store is on East Main Street in Elkton. Brookbend opened on South Main Street in North East in July, then expanded in October. By the end of October the store on North Washington Street in Havre de Grace was also open.
Look for more nautical themed gifts there, but also a lot of what customers have come to expect from Brookbend.
“We’re ready to go,” Palmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.