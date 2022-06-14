Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, left, and Perryville Mayor Matt Roath, right, took turns congratulating Brad Peterson (second from right) and wishing him well at the grand opening of his Broad Street Tavern Friday.
When Brad Peterson, second from right, thanked his parents, Thomas and Clare Peterson, for all their help and support in getting Broad Street Tavern open for business, it was met with applause.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Melissa Zellman was moved to tears when a plaque in memory of her uncle, James “Jimmie” Blake, was unveiled Friday as part of the ribbon cutting for Broad Street Tavern in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Brad Peterson, owner and operator of Broad Street Tavern in Perryville, called folks to join him after a ribbon cutting Friday to remember Jimmie Blake, one of the first friends he made in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Although Braod Street Tavern quietly opened May 20, on Friday Brad Peterson, owner of the Perryville restaurant, cut the ribbon at the grand opening.
PERRYVILLE — Brad Peterson thanked his parents for all their help as he cut the blue ribbon Friday and officially opened his Broad Street Tavern.
Clare and Thomas Peterson have been alongside Brad on this journey from the start.
"We were looking around for places," Clare, from Cockeysville, Md., said. "As soon as I walked in here I said, 'This is it.'"
Located at 648 Broad St. in Perryville, the restaurant opened May 20 after many years of being closed. Over the years it was operated under such names as The Island Inn, The Grist Mill Tavern, Pasquale's Italian Grille and Perryville Sports Bar.
Already open a few weeks, word got out quickly about the menu. Even Mom and Dad have favorites, although Clare Peterson said she leaves Brad alone in the kitchen.
"My favorite is the chicken wings," Peterson said, adding she likes the teriyaki seasoning.
Thomas Peterson favors the cheesesteak subs.
"It's made with fresh ribeyes, not that processed frozen stuff," he said.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger both officially welcomed the business to town.
Broad Street Tavern is open every day from noon until 2 a.m. Peterson said he likes the idea of being open when everything else in Perryville is closed.
Peterson figures the business will have longevity because he has endeared himself to the community. It's a connection he made quite unintentionally.
"When I first arrived here he introduced himself as the mayor of Perryville," Peterson said of his first encounter with James "Jimmie" Blake. Blake lived in the community behind the restaurant and one of his favorite spots was a bench at 648 Broad St. that allowed him to watch the goings-on.
"He was a great guy. His heart was bigger than anyone I ever met," Peterson said. "My mom would ask me, 'Why is he sitting there?'"
Blake sought permission and Peterson quickly gave him that green light.
"He said, 'I sit here and watch the neighborhood,'" he recalled. Throughout the preparation process and the May 20 soft opening, Blake would welcome them every day.
However, Blake died suddenly on May 25. As a tribute, Peterson placed a plaque on that bench dedicated to his new-found friend.
Melissa Zellman, Blake's niece, knew the tribute was coming but was still overcome with emotion when the plaque was unveiled.
"As long as Broad Street Tavern is open Jimmy will have a place here," Peterson said.
