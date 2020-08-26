ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners denied a request for a liquor license for Bohemia Beach Bar and told the applicants to come back after they revamped their business model for the establishment at 1444 Glebe Road in Earleville.
Steve Miller, chairman of the liquor board, said Lori Chichocki and David Norcini need to also clear up the status of their license with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and clean up the ownership of the requested license, citing that the names change in the application.
Chichocki and Norcini purchased the former Hack's Point General Store, which had been vacant for at least five years, and planned to open it as a take out type of eatery with outside seating available. While making it family friendly with games and activities available they sought a Class C Beer and Light Wine license to serve drinks on site.
With 172 members already and a plan to assure it is accessible to members only, Chichocki said it would serve a need.
"There are no other eateries in the area," Chichocki told the board. She has the experience to run such a business from her volunteer work with Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company and running fundraisers.
Norcini explained that the structure needed a lot of work, at a cost of $275,000. What's there now is a safe place for kids to play with their parents nearby.
"We want to make it a place like "Cheers" where everyone knows everyone," Norcini said, referring to the classic television show.
Rhawn likened it to The Real McCoy Dairy Creme & BBQ in Chesapeake City that is carry out only.
Robert Jones, the attorney representing three other liquor license holders in the same district -- Beach House Wine and Spirits, The Anchorage and Hammer's Bar and Grill -- brought up the fact that the limited liability corporation was not in good standing.
"I do not see a legitimate yacht club here," Jones said, noting that the business is referred to at some points in the documentation as "Hack's Point Yacht Club at Bohemia Bear Bar."
He pointed to other yacht clubs including Hances Point and Northeast River, which have club amenities including a club house, showers, piers and slips and dues-paying members.
"Hack's Point Yacht Club at Bohemia Beach Bar is only a trade name and nothing else," Jones said.
Linda Rhawn, owner of Beach House Wine & Spirits on Crystal Beach Road in Earleville said she and her husband have followed all the rules and want the beach bar to do likewise.
"Hack's Point General Store did not have a liquor license," she said, pointing out she purchased a business at a higher price because it came with the license. "There are only a certain number of licenses in this district and the district is over by one license now."
Rhawn told the board that if the beach bar were to be approved it would devalue all the other licensees.
"If this is allowed then anyone can buy any property and get a liquor license for free," she said. She also takes issue with the business calling itself a yacht club.
"It clearly has no marina, no slips and no yachts," Rhawn said.
Mike Downes, owner of the former Alibi Inn for the past six years, said he is also concerned about his business, into which he has spent $800,000 to create Hammer's Bar and Grill on Sassafras Road in Warwick.
"I'd lose even more money if I sold this today," Downes said. "I paid a premium because of the liquor license attached to the property. It will be devalued if this is done."
Miller suggested the pair come back with their issues with the state cleared up and a clear definition of the business.
"What's the purpose of the club?" he said, suggesting the VFW as a model. "Elect officers, hold meetings and charge a membership fee. If you make it look more like a club it'll go further."
