Happening this week in and around Cecil County: Trash Tech has merged with RPJ Waste Services and the new company has been dubbed Sustainable Environmental Management or SEM for short.
Steve Berry, president of Trash Tech and Bill Stoll, general manager of RPJ Waste Service will lead the merger.
Separately, Trash Tech had residential, commercial and industrial customers while RPJ focused on commercial and industrial only.
The merger took effect May 24. The new website is https://semwaste.com/.
•••
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Belle Hill Road in Elkton was awarded a Cecil County Liquor License by the Board of License Commissioners.
Linda Carter, the attorney for the restaurant, told the board that every member of the wait staff will be trained in bartending and also the required alcohol safety training.
“The wait staff is responsible for mixing the drink just like they are responsible for pouring the coffee,” Carter said. It would be pre-measured amounts in those familiar small bottles with nothing above 3.5% alcohol.
“There will be no carry out and will only be consumed at the table,” she said of the restaurant that can seat up to 184 people.
“Every customer will be carded every time,” she added. “We take this responsibility of serving alcohol very seriously.”
Lawrence Scott, liquor board attorney, asked Carter if she was prepared to have the popular eatery closed down due to a violation. Carter said the company figures a very small percentage of their customers would order the adult beverages. She told the board that the Elkton Cracker Barrel averages 500- to 600- customers during week days and as many as 900 on weekends.
According to Carter, there are 663 Cracker Barrel restaurants in the US — nine in Maryland — and more than 580 are already serving alcohol.
•••
WL Gore is expanding its Elk Mills campus with a 6,500-square-foot addition to an existing building. That addition is now under construction at 501 Vieves Way.
Deena O’Brien, spokeswoman for WL Gore, said the building would support an existing fabrics product line and is expected to be completed by April 2024.
•••
Brantwood Liquors has a new owner and that new owner has acquired his Cecil County Liquor License.
Dharmesh Patel purchased the business at 1076 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton May 1 for $600,000 from Jacobs & Jacobs. Last week, the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners approved the transfer of the Class “B” Beer, Wine and Liquor Alcoholic Beverages license to Patel and his partner, Surjit Singh and Brantwood Business LLC.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a reception in honor of Katie Lewis June 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chamber office, 216 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
In a statement released Monday, Megan McRay, executive director, announced that Lewis had tendered her resignation and is taking a position elsewhere.
“Her dedication to the chamber over the past 14 years has been undoubtedly a blessing to the chamber and all its members and partners,” McRay’s statement reads. “Katie has brought consistency and knowledge to her role. She will be missed.”
Jessica Solak, who joined the chamber over a month ago as a part time marketing employee, will take over Lewis’ role as director of events and communication.
Lewis’ last day is June 23.
•••
Bobbie Ann’s Dance Studio is celebrating 75 years with a special and spectacular production dubbed ”Talk of the Town” Friday night at Elkton High School.
If you’ve ever been a student or love supporting local dance, be at Elkton High School Auditorium when the curtain rises at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Talk of the Town was choreographed and will be directed by Susie and Anna Smith.
•••
Ms. Hi Candles & Suds will celebrate its grand opening Saturday featuring a concert by John the Rapper.
The store will officially open at noon.
Located at 14 Elkton Commercial Plaza, Ms. Hi is Hiawantha Abdusalaam. She started with soap making about three years ago because store products didn’t help with her dry skin. Now she makes soaps and bath products, various styles of soy candles, lotions and aroma therapy oils. Abdulsalaam said her aroma therapy oils are part of her efforts to help promote mental health awareness.
Abdulsalaam has been selling her products online but this is her first storefront. It’s inside the former grocery store in the commercial plaza; one of numerous vendors.
Ms. Hi Candles & Suds will be open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. You can see a lot of her products on Facebook.
•••
According to BizBuySell, there’s a business opportunity for sale in Conowingo for $145,000.
KYLÉ Smoke Shop is located at 420 Conowingo Road near the intersection with Rock Springs Road. This is part of a national franchise with locations from Virginia to Florida. The shop offers a wide variety of smoking materials and equipment including pipes, hookahs and vapes.
Contact BizBuySell at bizbuysell.com to learn more.
•••
Cecil County is once again the location for a family-friendly movie releasing from DBM Communications.
Little Heroes was filmed in Chesapeake City, so it’s only fitting that the Cecil County premiere be held there. The movie will be shown June 9 at 8 p.m. at 510 2nd St. Little Heroes is a story about good friends banding together one summer to save their small town from the bad guys.
Tickets are $10 per person. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-heroes-screening-in-chesapeake-city-tickets-617954838557 to get tickets and see the trailer.
DBM was also the company that brought Joanne Dawson‘s “Cream of the Crop” to Cecil County for filming.
•••
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman spent Friday afternoon in Elkton, meeting with various local businesses and handing out congratulatory proclamations.
Lierman made a stop at North Bay Adventure Camp in North East before heading to Elkton to tour the Cecil County branch of her agency and Williams Auto Group. She then headed to downtown Elkton to take a walking tour of Main and North Streets. Frederick Ward Associates, Showcase on Main, Elkton Music Hall, North Street Liquors and Sonny’s Italian Market & Deli were among her walking tour stops.
This was the 8th county tour Lierman has made since taking office.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
