Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The Stress Factory is up for sale, according to Zach Ross, owner of the business at 239 South Bridge St. in Elkton.
“I don’t need to sell it,” Ross said. However, if he could find a buyer he’d have one less thing on his plate.
Ross said he’s become increasingly busier with his construction business — Chesapeake Pro Services — and would like to find a buyer that can give The Stress Factory all their attention.
“They’d get all the tech, the online presence, employees, sponsorships, VIP members, social media, legal name and all the furnishings and equipment,” Ross said, adding he’d be open to helping them with the transition.
Ross said anyone interested should know that the fall and winter months have been very busy.
“May-June-July-August it gets slower,” Ross said. “It needs someone who can get those months steady.”
The Stress Factory moved from Perryville to Elkton in December. As the name implies, it’s a place to go to take out one’s frustrations on inanimate objects. Furniture, glass bottles and electronics await customers for a stress reducing session of demolition.
Anyone interested in taking over the business should make contact with Ross through the Stress Factory Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thestressfactorycecil.
•••
Wawa on East Churchville Road in Bel Air sold a winning Multi-Match Maryland Lottery Ticket June 15 worth $1.1 million.
The holder of that ticket has yet to come forward say lottery officials. The store also gets a pay out for selling the winning ticket.
•••
Elkton Music Hall continues to announce its upcoming shows, adding a Grammy winning musician and a bluegrass icon.
Jerry Douglas takes the stage at 107 North St. in Elkton Aug. 24. A winner of 14 Grammy awards, Douglas is well known as a master of the Dobro. Venue pre-sale begins June 21 at 10 a.m. with general sales starting at 10 a.m. June 23.
Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass brings bluegrass to Elkton Music Hall Oct. 5. Danny took up the mantle of his father, Bob Paisley, in 2004 and continues to shine, winning International Bluegrass Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year three times. He also won IBMA Song of the Year in 2009 for “Don’t Throw Mama’s Flowers Away.”
To get tickets, or join the mailing list for future events go to https://www.elktonmusichall.com/.
•••
NAI Emory Hill, a real estate brokerage in New Castle, Del., is looking for a buyer for 62 acres of land in the vicinity of Routes 40 and 896 off of Old County Line Road in Newark.
With a price tag of $550,000, it is a suburban tract that could be developed in a number of ways including residential, hunting grounds or cell towers.
•••
Crouch Funeral Home is sponsoring a series of First Thursday Concerts in downtown North East. Rikki Dolar brings her acoustic stylings to The Green July 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Future performances are set for Northeast River Rocks and Josh Christina. The Green is located at 122 South Main St.
•••
WSFS Bank is offering a free virtual seminar June 27 aimed at protecting small businesses from asset loss and fraud.
During the Noon Zoom call, participants will hear from Ray Abbott and Phil Corradino, WSFS Senior Vice Presidents, about common fraud practices, how to mitigate risk, how to establish internal controls and how to segregate financial duties.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p9m5zut to get the link to the NoonZoom webinar.
•••
Whether you have never had a credit card or a loan before, or you want to understand the lending industry, Cecil County Public Library Business Information Center has a free June 29 seminar at the North East branch from 11 a.m. until noon to teach all that’s needed to know.
Through ”Understanding Credit” participants will learn about credit scores, how lenders evaluate for loans, money management and more.
Register online at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/understanding-credit.
The library is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue in North East.
•••
On Friday, PNC Bank will be closing its downtown Elkton branch at 123 North St. and moving operations to the branch at the Big Elk Mall. It’s part of a reorganization of the banking model to meet modern needs and demands, according to Roger Wallace, Vice President of Corporate Communications.
That same consolidation means changes at the Rising Sun branch too.
“After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals, and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to convert the Rising Sun branch to a new model,” Wallace said via email. “This branch remains a full-service location providing sales and service solutions to our clients while leading with digital solutions first.
“Customers visiting this branch are able to conduct transactions previously managed by a teller using automated or self-service solutions, such as ATMs and video banking,” Wallace said, adding that bankers would still be in the branch at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets by appointment for those requesting face-to-face banking. There would also be staff on hand during bank hours to help customers learn the new systems.
•••
The Salute to Cecil County Veterans is still looking for sponsors to help make this year’s countywide celebration a success.
Any business, individual or organization that wants to donate can contact organizers via email at stoccv@gmail.com. Any amount is welcome but there are special categories established from as much as $100 up to $3,000 or more.
The salute will be held July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North East Town Park. The finale will be a grand fireworks display.
To get more information go to https://stoccv.org/.
•••
A labor and delivery nurse at ChristianaCare in Newark has been given a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.
Melanie Chichester has more than 35 years of experience. Along with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from University of Delaware Chichester also holds board certificates in Inpatient Obstetrics, Perinatal Loss Care, and Inpatient Antepartum care.
While she works at the Stanton campus of ChristianaCare she has also trained nurses at the Union Hospital campus in Elkton.
•••
If you are about to launch a home-based business, the Maryland Small Business Development Center can probably answer all your questions in a free webinar June 27 from 1 until 2 p.m.
Richard Bock with FranNet will teach the course that organizers say is not for those in discovery mode.
“The session is NOT about ‘HOW’ to start a home-based business, it is about ‘WHY’ to start a home-based business and describes some of those options,” according to the sign up information.
To get the link for this webinar register at https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/17549 .
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.