Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Six Cecil County businesses were awarded Project Restore grants in the latest round from Annapolis. According to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the grants total $491,134.
Recipients in this round, announced last month, were Advanced Acupuncture LLC, All About Me Adult Day Care Program, Bay Venture Outfitters, Bayheads Brewing Company, BnB Seafood and Mr. Auto Repairs and Sales LLC.
Meanwhile, Elk River Brewing has received a $75,000 grant. More than $1 million in Neighborhood Business Works was given to 12 businesses including Havre de Grace Marine Center through the Opportunity Zone Investment Awards program.
•••
Goll’s Bakery in Havre de Grace is mourning the loss of Bobby Goll Sr. The owner of the 4th generation bakery on North Washington Street died Monday. He was 88.
Goll is being remembered not only for his baking skills but also as a husband, father, grandfather and fireman.
The bakery remains closed. Friends may call on the family at Susquehanna Hose Company Havre de Grace Fire Hall #2 at Congress Street and Union Avenue Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.
•••
There will be a grand opening celebration Saturday at the newly-renovated Wendy’s at 2522 Pulaski Highway in North East.
While the fast food restaurant re-opened Dec. 15 the party to celebrate the new dining room begins at 10:30 Saturday. The first 100 people in line when the doors open will win free food — with purchase — for a year.
•••
Food Lion shoppers in Cecil County helped with the company’s Food Lion Feeds campaign to provide 5.4 million meals to those in need.
From Nov. 9 through Dec. 24, customers across 10 states made donations at check out or purchased $6 Holidays Without Hunger boxes.
“Last year, more than 53 million people turned to charitable food assistance for help getting food,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “As food banks continue to experience increased demand, we’re thankful for Food Lion Feeds and its customers, whose donations are helping to provide millions of meals to communities facing hunger this season and beyond.”
•••
Winter Lights, Cecil Nights kicks off 2023 with a Main Street Scavenger Hunt in North East. From Jan. 6 to Feb. 28 look for Snowflake Gnome and record each siting on your official Scavenger Hunt postcard. Pick up a postcard as you check out your favorite Main Street business. Find Snowflake in eight different locations, fill out the card and drop it in the box at North East Town Hall by Feb. 28.
Other upcoming events include a Snowball Carnival and Firepit Family Night. Snowball Carnival is an appointed slot for you and your friends to have a free snowball fight on The Green. Firepit Family Night also requires a reservation but also costs $40. The price covers supplies for the fire plus s’mores and hot dogs for up to eight people.
For details or to pre-register for a snowball fight on The Green go to NorthEastChamber.org.
•••
Resiliency and sustainability in the face of adversity. Not every business can survive, but the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council wants to help business owners learn from those who have been successful.
Deep Resiliency is the name of the Jan. 19 iDisruptor seminar hosted by NMTC. Nicole M. Di Iorio, director of Integrated Logistics Support Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground is among the featured speakers in the webinar to run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. To register for this program send an email to john.casner@nmtc.org.
•••
Maryland Legends Baseball and the Lady Dukes Softball Club are hosting the Jan. 17 Business Card Exchange for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
The Business Card Exchange is from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at 140A Thiokol Rd. in Elkton. Admission is free but pre-registration is required through cecilchamber.com/events.
•••
Pennsylvania has granted $2.5 million in grants to ChristianaCare for its West Grove Campus, formerly known as Jennersville Hospital.
The Commonwealth contributed $1 million with the remaining $1.5 million coming from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act, or ARPA.
Closed since Dec. 31, 2021 and acquired by ChristianaCare in June 2022, these funds will help with facility renovation and development of outpatient services.
“We are deeply grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for these generous grants,” said Bettina Tweardy Riveros, chief health equity officer and senior vice president of Government Affairs and Community Engagement at ChristianaCare. “These funds will help ensure that the West Grove facility can deliver affordable, effective and equitable systems of care to our neighbors in southern Chester County for many years to come.”
Chester County gave the health care company $2.5 million in ARPA funds in October.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.