Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Maryland Beer Co. won approval from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners to change its license from D to B.
Under D, or the Tavern license, only adults 21 and over are allowed on the premises. Jessica Alexander and Scott McCardell, owners of the brewery at 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton, added a commercial kitchen, which allows them to become a B licensed Restaurant.
The approval came moments after Alexander and McCardell answered to charges of allowing a minor on the premises in August. Earl Bradford, director of the Liquor Board, said he made an unannounced visit and found a child seated at one of the outdoor tables. Alexander took responsibility for the misstep, saying she was not in her usual post of monitoring the outdoor area.
“I did not see the young child out there. As soon as Mr. Bradford told me I went out and addressed the gentleman and he obliged,” she said. “It was my fault.”
Bradford told the board this was Maryland Beer Co.’s first violation. The company was fined $150.
•••
Johnny’s Sushi House has approval from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners to modify its property at 5412 Pulaski Highway in Perryville to allow for the expansion of cold storage for beer and other alcoholic beverages.
Karl Fockler, the attorney representing owners Yan Qing Lin and Ruth Ann Maxey, told the board that they are in the process of purchasing the building and adjoining properties.
“At this location we don’t have much space,” Fockler said. The acquisition includes the tattoo parlor, which is relocating.
Yan told the board that current storage capacity does not allow them to offer many choices to customers. Their license allows for the sale of alcohol for customers ordering carry out as well as seated diners.
“This is not a liquor store,” Earl Bradford, director of the Cecil County Liquor Board, said during the meeting. “The Class B allows carry out as a convenience to customers.” He noted that Perryville has signed off on the zoning for the addition.
•••
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners approved a Class D Tavern license for Hatchers on Main Street, which plans to be open by January 2023.
“We want to bring breakfast back to Rising Sun,” said Chris Davis, one of three owners of Bog Turtle Brewery, the brew pub across the street from the Hatchers location. Steve Applegate and John Murray are the other owners.
For decades, the 9 East Main St. location was home to Sue’s Restaurant, which closed in Dec. 2019.
Davis said Hatchers on Main Street would serve from 7 a.m. until noon Thursday through Sunday and make its facilities available afternoons and evenings for private parties. That idea came from requests they had received to use Bog Turtle Brewery for showers, rehearsal dinners and other functions.
“It doesn’t really lend itself to that,” Davis said, adding it would mean closing the popular eatery. “The utilization of that property across the street is an alternative to conducting that at the brewery.”
•••
A Cut-A-Thon will be held Oct. 9 at Shear Heaven in North East to help Jordan Rice and his family after the 16-year-old was injured in a diving accident.
The Shear Heaven event is one of several that have been held on behalf of the family.
“We never in a million years thought we’d get this kind of support,” Jennifer Rice, Jordan’s mother, said.
Jordan was swimming in his best friend’s backyard pool on June 22 when the accident occurred.
“It was boys being boys,” Rice said of the group of friends. “He dove in and thought he’d clear the shallow end but he did not.”
Flown to Shock Trauma, the diagnosis was a broken neck. The teenager was told by doctors he’d never again have any feeling from his armpits down. However, rehabilitation and therapy so far have shown success.
“He can lift both arms. His arm strength is great,” Jennifer said. He can move his wrists but not his hands. “He has feeling in his feet and parts of his legs.”
It’s no surprise that even with the best insurance there are still expenses. The Rice home had to be renovated for Jordan and the family needed a ramp and a wheelchair accessible van. The community rallied, especially Perryville Little League and Perryville High School where the entire Rice family had always been involved. Perryville Little League hosted a tournament in August. There was a crab feast at Minker Banquet Hall in Perryville recently that had 250 tickets sold quickly.
The Cut-A-Thon happens Oct. 9 from noon until 4 p.m. at Shear Heaven Hair Studio, 2314 Pulaski Highway Suite B in North East. Kimberly Copenhaver, co-owner, said people can walk in and get a hair cut for $20 and participate in the basket raffle. Every dollar raised will go to Jordan.
“We are forever grateful for all the people who have helped us along the way,” Jennifer said. “We never thought we’d have this outpouring of love and support.”
•••
Bender’s Detailing is gearing up to open its second location while putting the finishing touches on its first, all while Ash Bender has been busy working on everything from classic Corvairs to Harley Davidson motorcycles to farm equipment, along with cars, pick-ups and SUVs.
“I’ve been in the business 14 years,” Bender said. Until recently, he was running a mobile service. “I love what I do. I love making machines look brand new.”
The new shop at 307 North Bridge St. in downtown Elkton opens soon while he operates the Bender’s Detailing across from 223 Ash Lane in Elkton. A basic package with a quick clean, wash, vacuum and windows is $65. A more thorough cleaning that includes shampooing carpets and upholstery is $200.
“We have gift certificates available,” Bender noted.
If you want to go several steps farther, Bender’s Detailing is one of only 150 shops in the US certified to offer Feynlab ceramic coating.
“It’s a polymer that binds to the clear coat,” he said, describing it as “a paint correction that fixes scratches and parking lot dings.”
Bender said the Feynlab treatment takes more than a day from start to finish.
Find Bender’s Detailing on Facebook or call 410-920-7686 for more information or to make an appointment.
•••
Rising Sun singer/composer Dell Lord performs Friday afternoon at The Artists’ Emporium, 220 North Washington St. in Havre de Grace.
Known all over as The Hillbilly Hedgehog for his original country and mountain music, Lord will take the stage beginning at 4 p.m. He will perform, free, as part of Havre de Grace’s First Friday celebration for October.
For details check out The Artists’ Emporium on Facebook.
•••
There’s only a few spots left for an Oct. 25 Small Business Digital Marketing Workshop hosted by Cecil County Office of Economic Development and funded by Upper Shore Regional Council.
This is a free seminar from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. presented by Antonio Guerrero with DOTT Digital Marketing. All those who attend get free breakfast and lunch and an invitation to apply for a small grant to help your business with its digital marketing campaign.
Go to cecilbusiness.org to register. The seminar will be held at North East Library.Digital Workshop.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.