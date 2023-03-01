Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef in North East is turning 20 and the party starts Friday when the doors open at 10:30.
Emily Rembold, manager of Fast Eddie’s at 10 Montgomery Drive, said their famous pit beef sandwich would be on sale for just $5. That’s almost half what the stuffed sandwich costs.
“We’ll be giving out prizes and holding a raffle,” Rembold said. The winner of that raffle will get 20 weeks worth of meal deals to celebrate the 20th year.
Rembold expects to sell a lot of their popular #1 combos, which includes fries and a drink.
“I always get the #1,” said Gregory Robinson of North East. Rembold said customers are handed a fresh roll piled with eight ounces of flame roasted, hot, sliced beef and directed to a station with the extras.
“There’s horseradish, onions, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce... you can request cheese,” she said. All orders are done either online or in person. “We don’t do any phone orders.”
Go to fasteddiespitbeef.com to order in advance or to hire Fast Eddie’s for catering.
Ray Mendoza, a long distance truck driver from El Paso, Texas, dropped in to get a rack of ribs, side orders of beans and macaroni and cheese.
“That will last me a couple of days,” he said, noting he has a refrigerator and a microwave in his rig. Fast Eddie’s is his Maryland go-to for food on the road.
Lisa Scheuerman, whose husband Charles owns Fast Eddie’s in North East and their first location in Fallston, Md., said the company motto is, after all, “Fast Eddie’s...when you want good food fast.”
“Everything is fresh,” Scheuerman said. That includes the ground beef for the hamburgers and the Idaho potatoes for the fries.
“When you come to Fast Eddie’s we slice and fry them right there,” she said.
Melanie Blomquist was in to pick up lunch for the men in her family.
“They like the Bulldog,” Blomquist, from North East, said. That’s a sausage with beef and cheese. “It’s the meat.”
The Fallston Fast Eddie’s opened in 1996. Scheuerman said technically North East is the third location but the second — located in Aberdeen — closed after a gas line explosion damaged the building and it never re-opened. Scheuerman noted that March 3, 2003 — the day North East opened — will remain even more memorable because their son Joey was born that day too.
“He was born 03/03/03 and we took the #3 elevator and we had the #3 delivery room,” she said.
The 20th Anniversary Party at Fast Eddie’s in North East runs until 8 p.m. Friday.
•••
Amy Nazdrowicz, a Professional Wetland Scientist with Landmark Science and Engineering, has been named to the board of Delaware Real Estate Women (DREW).
Making the announcement last week, Nazdrowicz said she is excited to take this larger role in the organization.
“DREW is a fantastic group of women that are making real differences in our community, both through the professional development opportunities afforded to its members and their philanthropic support of local women and girls’ charities,” she said. “I look forward to working closely with the DREW Board and assisting in any way I can to achieve our goals.”
Landmark has offices in Newark, Del. and Aberdeen, Md.
•••
Patriotic Tag & Title Services is now open in West Street Village in North East, giving motorists a way around the dreaded visit to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.
“I feel like, since COVID with the MVA going to appointment-only situation, something like this in this area would help the community,” said Michael Snyder, owner of Patriotic Tag & Title.
Get new or replacement tags, titles or registration for any road approved vehicle such as cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and trailers. The cost of the state paperwork is the same as the MVA plus a convenience fee collected by Patriotic Tag & Title.
“It’s the convenience of not having to make appointments and wait in line at MVA,” Snyder said. He also offers notary service.
Patriotic Tag & Title is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours expected to be added soon. Call 443-877-6333 for details or find the business on Facebook. West Street Village is located at 32 South Main St.
•••
While it does not affect its retail locations, a recent spate of layoffs at Lidl‘s corporate level has resulted in a reduction in force at the distribution site at 81 Belvidere Road in Perryville.
Chandler Spivey, senior manager of communications and public relations, told the Whig that 11 positions at the Cecil County location were eliminated as part of a re-organization that also saw the loss of 200 jobs at the company’s American headquarters in Arlington, Va.
•••
If you are an artist or artisan that wants to make a living with your creative talents, The Palette & The Page is partnering with art/Works Initiative to present a seminar Saturday afternoon entitled ”What Business & Technology Mean for a Growing Art or Artisan Business with Ilya & Jessi.”
Ilya Lehrman and Jessi Stead will teach a one hour course on what to do — and what not to do — to be successful including the best use of technology.
This is a free workshop that runs from 4 until 5 p.m. at The Palette & The Page, 120 East Main St. in Elkton. Register online at paletteandpage.com.
•••
Patriot’s Glen Golf Club in Elkton is the location for The Mayor’s Lucky Charm 5K March 18 to benefit Elkton Parks and Recreation. Those who register by March 1 pay $30 and are guaranteed a race t-shirt. After that date, registration is $40.
Racers will travel the path of the golf course and surrounding community off of Red Hill Road.
After the race there will be light refreshments while prizes are awarded.
Go to https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72486/the-mayors-lucky-charm-5k to register.
•••
Account holders with APG Federal Credit Union were recently warned about a telephone scam targeting members of that institution, but it’s a warning for anyone regardless of the bank or account.
APGFCU reports identity thieves are making calls to account holders with the number appearing on caller ID as if it was a legitimate phone number – but is not. Posing as an APGFCU employee, scammers try to get you to give out card or account identification.
APGFCU will never call, text or email people seeking such information, including access codes or passwords. Another warning is that these criminals have gotten good at impersonating legitimate companies through telephone, email and texting.
“It’s OK to end the phone call,” the message reads. “Simply tell the caller you will call them right back and hang up. Then call APGFCU at our published phone numbers.”
•••
Vlamis Liquors in Elkton is the most recent Cecil County store to sell a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Someone purchased a Cash Is King ticket worth $10,000, according to officials with Maryland Lottery and Gaming. The winner has not come forward as of Monday.
{span}•••{/span}
Last week, Be Free Boutique in Rising Sun went back to its roots and is now an online-only store. Christie Stephens, who again became owner of the boutique on East Main Street in Rising Sun at the end of 2022, announced last week that The Teal Antler, also a women’s clothing shop, would move into its brick and mortar location. The Teal Antler already has shops on North Bridge Street in Elkton and on Rock Springs Road in Forest Hill, Md.
Stephens originally opened Be Free Boutique in April 2021 but sold the business to Ariel Haskins in June 2022.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
