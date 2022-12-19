Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The Art Den in Rising Sun will entertain your kiddos after Christmas with a series of Winter Break Camp sessions starting Dec. 26 and running through Thursday Dec. 29.
Register for one or all four sessions with options of 9 a.m. until noon or 9 until 3. There’s a discount for registering for all of them. Recommended for kids 7 — 13-years-old, each day has a theme; Animal Lovers, Mythical Creatures, Out Of This World and The Great Outdoors. Prices start at $50.
Find out more or sign up at theartdenllc.com. The Art Den is located at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun, behind Rise N Grind.
South Side Styles is now open at 219 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City offering clothing and accessories from such names as Tommy Bahama, Maui Jim, Olukai and Lilly Pulitzer.
This is the second new business in Chesapeake City following the opening last month of Gallorette Boutique, which is across the street.
Look for South Side Styles on Facebook for hours and more information.
Nature’s Glow Candle Company invites you to come to their shop in North East in your pajamas Saturday and make a holiday candle.
The Christmas Eve Pajama Party is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. featuring a make your own candle, hot chocolate bar, mimosa bar and a charcuterie cup from Chesapeake Charcuterie. While you wait for your candle to be finished enjoy a treat and watch a Christmas movie.
Nature’s Glow Candle Company is located inside West Street Village at 32 South Main St. in North East.
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets now for the Jan. 23 State of the Economy Breakfast at Schaefer’s Ballroom in Chesapeake City.
Chamber members pay $30; $40 for non members. Along with a breakfast buffet the event features messages from Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Economic Development Director Bill Sorenson. Both will speak on the county’s future, its projects and programs and the local economy.
Sponsorships for the event are also available. Contact Katie Lewis for sponsorship opportunities by calling 410-392-3833 or send an email to klewis@cecilchamber.com. Get tickets at cecilchamber.com
Delmarva Power has filed a request with the Delaware Public Service Commission for a $72.3 million rate increase for its Delaware customers. If approved it could mean an increase of as much as 13.2 percent for electric customers in the diamond state, or roughly $11 more each month. This request follows a $16.7 million increase approved in August 2021 and a 60% rate increase in natural gas prices over the past two years, notes the Delaware Public Advocate, Andrew Slater.
“As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” Slater said. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. No customer should have to choose between paying for their utility service or paying for other essential needs. It’s long past time costs are reined in just as many of their customers are trying to do.”
The new price could go into effect on a temporary basis July 15, 2023.
Though the smash room has been filled with the sounds of smashing and shattering since Dec. 2, The Stress Factory cut the ribbon for its official grand opening at its new Elkton location last Wednesday. Owner Zach Ross welcomed friends, potential de-stressers and local officials into the business’s new Bridge Street location for a party to celebrate the relocation.
”We’re definitely getting a lot of parties,” said Ross. “And we’re working on getting corporate parties in here.”
The business is looking to partner with local therapists to demonstrate the mental health benefits that a good smash room session can provide. Ross said that he is also exploring plans to bring police departments and healthcare organizations out to the Factory.
Ross encourages anyone who’s interested to come down to the business and let out some stress. The smash room specializes in birthday parties (anyone six and older are allowed to get in on the smashing), work parties or even just family or individual outings.
”Elkton, you’ve got a great spot here!” said Danielle Carroll, president of the Elkton Alliance’s board.
Carroll’s son Alex, 7, got to test out the smash room while Carroll presented Ross with a certificate recognizing the Factory’s grand opening. Carroll also noted that the Alliance plans to work with the Stress Factory – as well as other new and existing businesses in the town – to sponsor and run events.
Now located at 239 S. Bridge St. in Elkton, bookings can be done in person or online at https://thestressfactory.com/. The Stress Factory is also seeking partnerships with other local businesses, which will include social media posts, discounts on outings to the smash room and signs in the business itself. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out via the Factory’s Facebook page.
Housing sales are falling and prices continue to rise according to the Maryland REALTORS Housing Statistics Report, with the median price rising 4.2% to $375,000. The report also shows that sales dropped more than 35% in November and homes are staying on the market, on average, 13 days compared to 9 days.
Yolanda Muckle, incoming president of Maryland REALTORS, said it’s getting harder and harder to attain homeownership.
”Many of the markers we watch, like units sold and units pending, have been falling gradually month after month. With inflation and the aggressive action to stem it on the part of the Fed, consumers are wary,” Muckle said.
According to Muckle there is a bridge fix that could work, especially for first time buyers, low income, elderly and disabled in need of safe, affordable housing. It’s called Accessory Dwelling Units, which are small, independent housing on the same lot as a primary residence.
“Consumers need options in this market, such as statewide access to Accessory Dwelling Units, which has the potential to add 20,000-40,000 or more housing units to Maryland—but we need statewide action to make that happen,” she said.
Cecil County does allow this to happen under a hardship status with approval of a special exception. However it’s typically only to help a family member.
In November 89 homes were sold here, compared to 146 a year ago and the number of homes for sale declined to 186, where a year ago there were 249 from which to choose.
Get your tickets now for the Feb. 23 Northeastern Maryland Technology Council Visionary Awards Gala before the price goes up Jan. 1.
The gala will be held at Water’s Edge Event Center in Belcamp. Honorees this year include Bruce England, former executive director of Susquehanna Workforce Network and Melissa Burke from Cecil College.
To get tickets or for more information go to nmtc.org/events
An unidentified retired truck driver from Elkton purchased a winning Extreme Green Maryland scratch off ticket at the Wawa on Route 40 in Elkton recently and won $50,000.
He was pleasantly surprised by the win.
He told officials at the Maryland Lottery offices in Baltimore that he stopped at the store for coffee and scratch off tickets, then sat in his vehicle to play the games. When he realized he had a winner the man drove home and called his son, who will share in his winnings.
The winner has no immediate plans, but will study investment opportunities for his prize money from the $5 ticket. For selling the ticket Wawa receives a $500 bonus.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
