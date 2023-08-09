Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Bayheads Brewing is opening its Chesapeake City location at long last.
The Grand Opening is set for Aug. 19 at noon.
Charlie Copeland purchased the former Bohemia Cafe in 2020 with two partners. However, Copeland is now the sole owner of the business at 401 Second St. Like everything else, the pandemic got in the way.
“The plan was to get in and get moving,” Copeland said of the purchase nearly three years ago. Then COVID kicked in two months later,” he said. Bayheads Brewing had only been open a few years when COVID struck. All the positive growth disappeared, he said. At the end of 2021, Bayheads Brewing closed down its Augustine Herman Highway operations.
Around his full time job, Copeland has been getting Bayheads Brewing re-opened in downtown Chesapeake City.
“All the electric has now been updated. It’s up to date and safe,” he said. Rather than running it inside the walls, he said that McKee Electric ran the wires through metal conduit, giving the interior what he calls ‘an industrial vibe.’ “Delmarva Power had to pull more power to the building.”
Copeland has a party planned starting at noon Aug. 19 with music throughout the day and his own beers on tap. There will only be a few Bayhead brews available to start.
“We’ll also have guest taps,” he said, adding that Chesapeake Inn is providing the food for Bayheads Brewing.
“They’ll have a kiosk in the brewery where you can order food and runners will bring it to the pub,” he said. “Chesapeake Inn has been a supportive and helpful partner.”
Copeland also couldn’t say enough about how helpful the Cecil County Liquor Board has been as he worked though all the issues.
“They understood and were respectful,” he said, adding that Earl Bradford, director of the board, is a “great guy.”
Copeland is excited to at long last be able to have his doors opened.
“I’m finally making this dream come to life,” Copeland said.
•••
Construction is moving at a furious pace to get Hart Print open in the Freestate Business Park in Elkton.
“In a month, it’ll be paved and glass will be in,” said Steve Shaw, owner of the property at 410 Belle Hill Road. With occupancy of this 50,400 square foot building, Shaw said both buildings on the property will be completely leased. The other suites are taken by Utz, Fed Ex and an HVAC company.
“We are thrilled to have Hart Print as a new tenant in our project and excited to create a very special environment for their employees for a long time to come,” Shaw said. There is still a 2.5 acre pad still available.
Stephanie Hart and Jean-Pierre “JP” Paradis are overseeing the construction and will run the ink-jet printing business once open. Hart Print will do custom printing on aluminum cans for small batch breweries and artisanal beverage companies.
“We’re looking to really connect with different companies,” Hart said. These are companies that want something that pops, looks professional and is different from what the larger companies can offer smaller companies. “If they can’t do offset then they are forced to put stickers on a can.”
Hart Print offers an alternative; ink jet services for these smaller companies. They bring in the blank cans, print them and send them to the customer to be filled with craft beer, small batch sodas and other beverages.
“We put the art of the Hart in your brand,” Paradis said of the company motto.
In order to be ready for business, Hart Print is looking for as many as 50 employees with skills in printing, pre-press, shipping and receiving, warehousing, production operators and mechanical and electrical backgrounds. Once in operation, they expect to print 100 cans per minute.
Hart Print is a five year old company with other offices in Chicago and Montreal. It was purchased recently by Ardagh Metal Packaging, a global company dedicated to sustainable packaging solutions.
“With our can supplier we won’t run out of cans,” Hart said, adding the company turned out 150 million last year.
To see the job openings for Hart Print go to https://careers.risepeople.com/hart-print-inc/en. There will also be a Sept. 28 Job Fair through Susquehanna Workforce Center.
•••
If you are familiar with The Art Den LLC in Rising Sun, then you already know the new owners of The Palette & The Page in Elkton. Chriztie Kaufmann and Cathy Guthrie have officially taken over the gallery at 120 East Main St.
“The papers are signed. We’re official,” Kaufmann said Monday.
Kaufmann said she and Guthrie are getting organized and will likely do some type of ceremonial launch in conjunction with Elkton’s First Friday in September. With the success of The Art Den in the less populous Rising Sun, the partners figure they can take on The Palette & The Page.
“If we can make Rising Sun work we can do it anywhere,” Kaufmann said. “Elkton’s got a lot more people than Rising Sun.”
The Palette & The Page won’t change, she noted, except for what will be added.
“I’m going to take what they’re doing and do more of what’s in my wheelhouse,” she said. Local businesses have offered to make space available for workshops and classes until she can turn the unused space in the basement into classrooms.
The Art Den won’t be affected by the addition of the new business, she added.
An earlier sale of the business fell through, causing Patti Paulus and LynnMarie Whitt to scramble to find new owners or else close the gallery.
“We’re really, really excited,” Paulus said of the new ownership. “They are already well-known in the county.”
“It was important to keep this open,” Paulus said of the business that supports some 60 artists, authors and creators. “It’s central to the Elkton Arts and Entertainment District.”
“I just feel like this is going to be amazing,” she said.
•••
Northrop Grumman quietly opened its Hypersonic Capability Center last week where scramjet engines will be built for the US Air Force. Ramjets, warheads and other components for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile program will also be produced at the site off of Thiokol Road in Elkton.
The 60,000 square foot building was designed to be expanded easily to grow or add other production needs. This new facility added roughly 50 jobs.
•••
The topic of discussion for the Aug. 23 meeting of Top of the Bay Business Women is artificial intelligence.
Nicole Ball, Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing for Osaic, will teach participants how to use AI in marketing your business. The meeting begins at 11:30 at JoJo’s Diner, 2525 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City. Tickets are $25 and includes lunch. Make a reservation at https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/events.
•••
There’s another round of Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grants available from the Maryland Department of Commerce.
These grants for small to medium manufacturers can be used to add or expand emerging technologies including digital business, robotics and machinery. Small businesses can get up to 75% funding and 50% for mid-sized manufacturers.
To find out more about eligibility and the application process go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-manufacturing-4-0.
•••
Unicorn Quest returns to downtown North East this Saturday, promising magical, mythical fun, food and activities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. all along Main Street.
Tracy Reynolds, president of the North East Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s Unicorn Quest has all the same fun and frolic as last year’s, but more of it.
“We’ll have a real unicorn again,” Reynolds said. Businesses all along Main Street — and more set up along the sidewalk — will have free and low-cost activities and games. Along with the unicorns, look for mermaids, pirates and pirate treasure.
“There will be characters strolling Main Street,” she added. North East Fire Company and North East Police will also be represented. Cecil County Library will have its Bookmobile. Reynolds said there are 30 vendors lined up giving away or selling snow cones, slime and other unicorn themed fun.
Because of its popularity, Reynolds said fans are being encouraged to park at the North East Fire House field and walk to Main Street. Last year’s Quest attracted more than 2,000 people.
“This year they’ll probably have close to 5,000,” she said.
Part of the fun will also be saying goodbye to the old Santa House near The Green and getting ready for construction of a newer and larger Santa House. Jennifer Goldbach said plans are being made for little hands to leave notes to Santa on the house for him to read.
•••
Job hunters are invited to JobQuest, a free seminar being offered by Susquehanna Workforce Center in Havre de Grace.
Learn the best job search strategies, learn about the hot jobs and hot job markets, and even find out about available training opportunities. JobQuest is Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Go to https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/default.aspx and create an account to register for JobQuest.
The Havre de Grace office of SWN is located at 2021 Pulaski Highway.
•••
There’s gouda news at Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East. The Millers have added gouda as well as feta cheese to their line of cheddar and colby cheeses. Amanda Miller said it’s the first new cheeses in five years.
“People have been wanting to try different cheeses and have been asking about feta and gouda,” Miller said Tuesday. Introduced last weekend at the Newark Farmer’s Market, she said the feta was a good seller.
One thing she is hearing from customers is that the Chesapeake Gold feta is different than other brands.
“Our milk is higher in fat,” she said, explaining the difference. “It’s usually a tangy cheese but this is sweeter and creamier.”
Like their other cheeses, the gouda and feta are sold in 8 ounce vacuum sealed packages for $8.50. It can be purchased at the farm on Doctor Miller Road or at select retail outlets. See the list of retailers at https://www.chesapeakegoldfarms.com/.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
