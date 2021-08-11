Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Amber Durand re-opened her Chesapeake City real estate office last week under a new shingle.
“I opened as Cross Street a year ago,” Durand said. “Now I am re-opening as Patterson Schwartz.”
She officially opened complete with a ribbon cutting and a day long open house.
Durand had been with Patterson Schwartz before opening on her own.
“I wanted to be a broker,” she said.
Not long ago she was contacted by her former agency, inviting her back.
“They were ready to try something new,” Schwartz said.
Licensed in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania, Durand and her 13 real estate agents say it’s a seller’s market.
Located at 327 Bohemia Avenue, Durand’s office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This is the 10th Patterson Schwartz office in Maryland and Delaware.
•••
Unicorn Quest is back and the members of the North East Chamber of Commerce are getting ready to rain the glitter on all who participate Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Main Street.
The fun includes roaming characters in costume, games, slides, inflatables, face painting, live music, food and fun. Feel free to dress the part and wear your favorite unicorn garb. It’s a day to sparkle.
Stores along Main Street will be offering magical specials to make Unicorn Quest even more fun. For details go to northeastchamber.org
•••
CornFest is coming to Elkton Friday night from 5 until 8 p.m. featuring professional CornHole competition.
There will also be boards available for everyone else to play for fun and relaxation plus live entertainment and food in the center of town.
“The streets will be closed and bags will be flying,” said Jessica Price, executive director of the Elkton Chamber and Alliance.
Old Line State Cornhole — based in Bel Air, Md. — is running the tournament. Teams of two register for $40 at https://tinyurl.com/ynryux6v. Walk-ups by 5 p.m. are also accepted. Come prepared to pay cash to register.
If you bring your own cornhole bags, each bag must be filled with something other than corn. It’s a round-robin style of competition with a minimum of four games played.
Cash prizes await the winners.
•••
The Every Day Hero 5K Run/Walk will be held Aug. 21 at Nottingham Park to benefit Oxford Veterans Breakfast and the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce.
The race is held in memory of Jerome Rodio, a man who was not afraid to get involved in his community and spent his retirement years in service.
It’s $30 to run the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile walk. There’s also a free Kids Dash for those 9 and under.
New this year is an after race party at Octoraro Tavern. Sponsored by D’Amico Law, the OTE party begins right after awards are handed out.
To register or for more information go to https://oxfordpa.org/everyday-hero-5k
•••
Chester County Partner Resource Fair is Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Chester County residents.
It’s a free event being held at 479 Thomas Jones Way in Exton; sponsored by PA CareerLink, Chester County and the United Way Financial Stability Center.
“In an effort to provide a better understanding of our on-site programming and services, we invite all residents to this resource fair, set in an ‘open house’ format to meet with our on-site partners, tour our facility and to learn about our many resources including our G.E.D and our Employment, Advancement and Retention Network (EARN) program,” said Butch Urban, Site Administrator for PA CareerLink – Chester County.
For more information go to www.pacareerlinkchesco.org or call 610-280-1080
•••
It’s already been available in Bel Air since March but starting Aug. 12 shoppers at Redner’s Market in Elkton will have access to online ordering and curbside pick up.
Redner’s Ready means customers can shop for their favorite grocery items, pay online and arrive at the store in the Southfields Shopping Center on Augustine Herman Highway for pick up at a preset time. There’s a $4.99 fee added to the bill.
To start the process shoppers need a Redner’s Ready Online Shopping Account. Go to https://www.rednersmarkets.com/rednersready/faqs for details.
•••
Fulton Bank, with offices in Elkton, Newark, Del. and Oxford, Pa., has announced the recent promotion of two if its leadership staff.
Mark Mullican, executive vice president, is now the Regional Commercial Executive for Fulton Bank branches in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia.
Joe Durham has been elevated from senior vice president to Regional Commercial Executive for banks in the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia region.
•••
Tax Free Shopping Week in Maryland is being celebrated at Deep South Posh Boutique in North East with a Fill-a-Bag Sale Thursday.
Owner Christina Aldridge is offering customers the chance to fill one of her store bags with goodies — summer, fall and winter included — at a discount.
"You buy a bag and fill it with as many items as you possibly can without ripping the bag," Aldridge said. "You must be able to hold the bag by the handles."
Each bag is $65. Deep South Posh sells clothes from infants to tweens and clothes for 'mommy and me.'
{div class=”oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl oo9gr5id gpro0wi8 lrazzd5p”} {/div}
Individual purchases outside of the Bag Sale will be discounted 10% on top of being free of Maryland's 6% sales tax.
{div class=”oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl oo9gr5id gpro0wi8 lrazzd5p”} {/div}
Deep South Posh Boutique, 112 South Main St. in North East, will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the Fill a Bag Sale.
{div class=”oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl oo9gr5id gpro0wi8 lrazzd5p”} {/div}
•••
Harford Bank in the Southfields Shopping Center finally got to host its grand opening event more than a year late, but no less festive.
“I’m very excited for the future of Harford Bank,” said Diajha Jones-Brewington, manager of the Elkton branch on Augustine Herman Highway. “There will be great things happening in the neighborhood and we are here for good.”
This branch has a front seat to the Southfields subdivision, a 299-acre tract on which developers will build housing, office, retail and recreational space. Construction of the Elkton Commerce Center began in May.”We are here to invest in this community and help them grow,” Jones-Brewington said.
Harford Bank offers mortgages, checking, savings and credit cards along with financial advisors for retirement and investment.
Other businesses in the shopping center joined in the fun offering snacks, activities, giveaways and tours of a fire truck and a mobile health unit.
•••
Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct can now be accessed in Pennsylvania by customers using SNAP benefits. Maryland stores — including Martin’s Food Stores in Rising Sun — will do likewise with its Martin’s Direct by the end of the month according to store officials based in Carlisle, Pa.
“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis,” said Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead. “We are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this program and we encourage SNAP recipients to take advantage of this convenience.”
With the Direct programs customers shop for, and pay for groceries online and arrange a contactless delivery at their store of choice.
To shop via GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct, customers need to add their EBT Card, add their groceries to their online cart and then enter their PIN and pay for eligible items. SNAP benefits can only be utilized on specific food items, same requirements as when shopping in store. Minimum order values will not apply to SNAP users, but pickup and delivery fees will be applied to each order.
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Mixer with the New Castle County Chamber Sept. 2 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Chesapeake Inn.
Sponsorships are still being sought. For $75 your business or organization will be included in event promotion and at the mixer at the Inn at 605 Second St. in Chesapeake City.
Chamber members pay $15 to attend. For non members the cost is $25 to enjoy the networking, cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. Go to cecilcountychamber.com for details on how to register as a sponsor or get tickets to attend.
•••
Nicholle R. Taylor has been named president of Artesian Water Company effective Aug. 16.
Taylor has worked for the water utility company for 30 years. Before her promotion she was Senior Vice President or Artesian Resources Corporation and its subsidiaries. A member of the board of directors since 2007, Taylor serves on the Strategic Planning, Budget and Finance Committee.
“I eagerly look forward to working with Nicholle as she assumes the critical leadership role as President of our largest operating subsidiary,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation. “I am extremely confident in her ability to further the growth and success of our organization.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
