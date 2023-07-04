Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Lee’s River Road won a 6-month extension from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners and Dave Carey, owner of the property at 31 River Road in Perryville, told the board he would be at the January meeting to give an update on the construction of the restaurant and event venue.
“We expect a soft opening in the spring,” Carey told the board. “My goal is to have construction begin by the end of July.”
Carey said he has completed every document in the permitting process and he is waiting to get those permits in hand.
“I’ve never been through an experience where I’ve gone through so much town approvals,” Carey said. “I don’t know of any I’s left to dot or T’s to cross.”
•••
Hatcher’s on Main in Rising Sun also won an extension after explaining the issues faced to the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
Owners Chris Davis and Steve Applegate said supply chains for materials is among the issues faced by the pair, who also own Bog Turtle Brewery across the street from Hatcher’s on Main.
“We’re 50- to 60% done with construction,” Davis said, adding that the exterior of the former Sue’s Restaurant has also been changed with new doors, windows and siding.
“We also have all new kitchen equipment and lighting,” Applegate added.
However, Davis said they are in a 12-week waiting period to get a new transformer to supply electric service to the building.
“There’s just some things we’re not in control of,” Davis said.
The board approved the extension, asking the owners to return to the January meeting and give a progress report.
“If we ask for a 6-month extension and we get everything done early can we come in before then?” Davis asked.
The board agreed to that.
•••
Dimples Philly Cheese Steaks officially opened Saturday at noon and quickly a line formed at 131 South Main St. in North East.
Mary Miles, who owns the new eatery with her husband Armand, told customers that Dimples does not serve fast food.
“Delicious takes time,” she said, adding the expected wait time would be 30 minutes for the authentic cheese steak hoagie.
Robert Crouch said he was excited to have Dimples added to North East’s business district.
“I am so happy for her,” he said of Mary. “She’s a lovely person.”
Crouch hinted at how popular the cheese steaks are already.
“They had a soft opening Thursday night and they sold out in 35 minutes,” Crouch said.
Dimples Philly Cheese Steaks is open 7 days a week.
•••
Bay Venture Outfitters and Port House Crab Cakes & Creamery also officially opened Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 15 North Main St. in North East.
Megan McRay, executive director of Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, shared in the excitement of owners Kelly Benson and his father, Hudson Benson.
“This is a beautiful, amazing shop,” McRay said.
In one location, customers can rent a bike or a kayak, buy apparel for the ride, and get ice cream and crab cakes to take home. “This will help people see how they can explore Cecil County.”
“And how can you go wrong with ice cream?” McRay said. She got in that line to order a cone with a scoop of homemade Port House Creamery key lime pie ice cream.
•••
Starting July 29, Bender School of Music & Arts will begin hosting live concert events at its studios on Mackall Street in Elkton.
“We’ll be featuring acoustic groups and solo artists,” said Wiley Reeves, a music teacher at the school and also a musician. In fact, The Original Reeves Brothers will be the first act to take the stage. “My goal here is to put on shows and to develop our young talent.”
That includes, but is not limited to students of the music school.
Reeves said anyone interested in performing should call him at 443-207-3961.
These performances will be held every other Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.
“If we can get enough people interested it would be held every Saturday,” he said, adding it could also branch out to locations in Newark.
All music genres are welcome. Reeves said seating is limited so anyone interested in being in the audience should also call him and make a reservation.
•••
Someone who bought Maryland Lottery tickets at Royal Farms on Route 40 in Elkton or Herb’s on the Curb on Chapel Road in Havre de Grace may be $50,000 richer.
Lottery officials said Monday that a winning Gold X20 ticket was purchased in Elkton while a winning Ultimate Cash ticket left the doors in Havre de Grace. Prizes this size need to be picked up in person at headquarters in Baltimore.
•••
Delays blamed on the Maryland Comptroller’s Office is part of what caused a Port Deposit business to be fined $250 by the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners. Granite Run Taproom at 26 South Main St. was found in violation for not having its license on display while selling alcohol.
The license had been suspended May 1 because of the state tax obligations. However, Jason Usilton, owner of Granite Run Taproom, said he thought he had paid what he owed, only to find out the money went to the wrong account.
“I have a parent company for payroll and Granite Run for the liquor and they’re mixing them up,” Usilton said. “I thought we were in the clear because we paid everything May 2. I talked to the liquor board. I talked to the comptroller’s office. I was told we were OK.”
Cecil County Attorney Lawrence Scott agreed with Usilton’s report of being unable to make contact with the office to get business matters resolved.
“It’s incredibly difficult to navigate the Comptroller’s Office and get anything done,” Scott said.
On May 5, and again on May 9, Liquor Board employees purchased beer at Granite Run Taproom. On the second occasion, Earl Bradford, director of the liquor board, identified himself afterward and announced that a violation had occurred.
“Within minutes of getting Earl Bradford’s notice we shut down,” Usilton said.
His wasn’t the only Cecil County business with such issues at that time. However, Comptroller Brooke Lierman defended her office.
“There’s a high level of demand and we do our best to respond in a timely fashion,” Lierman said, adding, “The vast majority are able to get through.”
“It can be challenging given the number of calls and emails we get daily,” she said. “We could never hire enough staff for the volume.”
Lierman said she is working toward getting more services online to shorten the processes business must follow.
Scott said businesses in these situations need to keep the board apprised.
“We could have been made aware of that and been in a much better position to assist you,” Scott said.
Usilton said the liquor board “does a great job of trying to keep us in business.” He was relieved that his liquor license was not taken away at the hearing.
Along with the fine Usilton was also charged a $250 processing fee.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
