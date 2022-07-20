Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Cecil County’s housing market slowed by more than 25% in June according to the Maryland Association of Realtors.
Comparing June 2021 to June 2022, MAR shows only 150 homes sold last month, compared to 201 in the same month a year ago. The cost of those homes, however, rose nearly 5% with the median price rising more than 6%.
Active inventory is also less with 194 properties listed, compared to 272 in June 2021. Contracts were at 140 as opposed to 158 this time last year. New listings have dropped below 201 to 153.
Dorchester County was the only market in Maryland where home sales increased, going up 8.2%. Wicomico County broke even with the same number of sales — 146 — in both months. Dorchester, Garrett and Allegany counties saw the median sales prices drop from .8% in Dorchester to 3.9% in Garrett.
Statewide home sales in June 2022 fell 23.2% compared to June the previous year.
The Hollingsworth Landing Association and the Paris Foundation are partnering to offer a free movie Saturday night on the Paris Foundation Field, 200 Road B in Elkton at 8:30 p.m.
Popcorn and water will be given away. Bring your own chairs or blankets and maybe even bug spray and enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
By the time Maryland Farm Girl Co. opens its doors in October the weather should be crisp and cool, but the summer heat is making things tough for Cait Norem as she sets up her store on Porter Road in the Zion community near North East.
Norem has been working on the little grey house with the goal of having a grand opening Oct. 1. However, July in Cecil County isn’t friendly to her soy candles. Making them in this heat has been out of the question but she has been setting up shelves and displays with farm focused Boho decor and gifts leaving space for her hand made candles in the fall.
“I’m self taught ... a lot of YouTube videos and a lot of Googling,” she said. She had to learn the wax-to-scent ratio so the cotton wicks were firmly held in place by the wax.
Norem has been selling her candles by word of mouth, vendor events and through her Facebook page.
“But I wanted to give people a place to come and smell the candles,” she said. She offers collections with 4- to 6-candles in pairings such as Frozen Margarita and Peach Bellini. Think of it as a candle flight. However, you can also purchase individual candles. The 8 ounce candles in jars are $12, $20 for the 16-ounce candle. “I also have dough bowl candles and wax melts.”
Everything sold under the Maryland Farm Girl Co. logo can verify its agricultural roots. Norem’s studio is adjacent to her chicken coops. When she has her grand opening all the refreshments will be locally sourced.
Soy wax candles burn cleaner than traditional paraffin wax candles, which Norem said is helpful for people with allergies or who have sensitivities. If you can’t wait for the store to open go to https://marylandfarmgirlco.com/ and shop.
hihotels by Hospitality International is the new owner of what used to be the Days Inn by Wyndham on Belle Hill Road in Elkton.
The 55-room hotel is now under the Red Carpet Inn moniker. In the same purchase hihotels also acquired two hotels in New Jersey and a fourth under construction in Texas.
“Hotel owners throughout the country are continuing to hear about the successes that our franchisees have had thanks to our Assurance & Marketing Program and common-sense standards. By signing with the hihotels family, they’re taking full advantage of the opportunity to bring more value to their business,” said hihotels President & CEO Chris Guimbellot.
Zero Degrees at 131 South Main Street in North East is hosting a fundraiser July 25 to benefit the Cecil College Foundation.
Anything you purchase at Zero Degrees from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday will mean a 20% donation to the foundation, which provides scholarships for deserving students.
Have a sandwich and some ice cream for a good cause!
