Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill is looking for businesses in Cecil County to contribute to an upcoming fundraiser to benefit a Perryville teenager injured in a swimming accident.
Jordan Rice, 16, is recovering, but that recovery means he and his family needs financial assistance. Owners of the bar and restaurant on West Main Street in Rising Sun took to social media in search of donations.
"If any of our local business friends would like to donate anything to raffle off we would appreciate it," the Facebook post reads. Our Place owner Anthony Seidle has firsthand knowledge of what the Rice family is going through after his grandson -- a volunteer firefighter -- was injured in a firefight.
"Our family knows how hard it is to maintain bills, food, aid and more for the healing process," he said in the post. "If you can't donate please spread the word and come support this family. It takes a village."
The fundraiser will be held in the near future.
•••
Could the website for your business use a refresh?
Cecil County Public Library's Business Information Center will offer a free course entitled "Modernize Your Website" Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at the North East branch library. Emily Bell, Digital Marketing Director for Emily Bell Communications, will present the seminar.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/modernize-your-website for more information and to register. The North East branch is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
•••
Kelly Benson cut another ribbon recently for his FIN Outdoor Recreation business in Cecil County.
In May, Benson, who also owns Bay Venture Outfitters in North East, launched a bicycle rental kiosk in Chesapeake City at the entrance to the Ben Cardin C&D Canal Trail. Last week, he officially launched a kayak rental kiosk in Perryville Community Park at Stump Point. Matt Roath, mayor of Perryville, couldn't resist the chance to try one of the sleek crafts.
Benson showed those attending the waterfront ceremony how to access the kayaks with a smartphone. Donning the life vest included with each kayak, Roath boarded a craft and took a lap around the water, propelling himself easily with the paddle.
"I can easily see myself coming back to do this," the mayor said.
FIN also operates kayak rentals at Elk Neck and Bohemia State Parks. Roath said the town is still considering a bicycle kiosk for the park.
•••
Edward's Fashions Menswear is nearing its final week of business and Edward Kiomall plans to go out with a Brown Bag Blowout starting July 15 at 10 a.m.
Bring your own brown bag, pay $25 and fill the bag with whatever you would like from the store at 116 West Main St. in Elkton. Bring as many bags as you like, but to complete the sale the bag must close.
The goal is to clear out the store by the close of business July 28.
Kiomall is selling everything in the store right down to the Christmas decorations, displays, racks, cummerbunds and pocket squares.
After five decades in business along Main Street, Kiomall has seen flooding, a fire and theft. That includes the time a group of people came in and distracted him in the back while another group stole much of his supply of leather coats and jackets in the front. He also still remembers the smell inside the store after flood waters receded.
Edward's Fashions Menswear is open Monday through Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-3. He said Monday he was certain he would be fine at the close of his business, which he has operated in Elkton for 50 years, at 6 p.m. on July 28. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Oh, and Kiomall has already decided he would continue his tailoring business at home.
•••
Cecil County's Enterprise Zone has grown thanks to approval by the Maryland Department of Commerce.
The zone around Elkton now encompasses Northrop Grumman on Thiokol Road, bringing the total acres eligible for tax breaks from 7,179 to 8,140. It also bring in much of the Southfields development, Big Elk Mall and property in the northern end of North East.
Enterprise Zones give income and real property tax credits to businesses in return for job creation and investments. Cecil County now has 17 zones.
•••
JoAnn Dawson will discuss how she runs multiple businesses at the Top of the Bay Business Women Networking Breakfast to be held July 27 at her Fairwinds Farm in North East.
Dawson is a businesswoman, author, actor, volunteer and more.
Tickets are $25 per person and must be ordered by noon July 26. The event runs from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at the farm, 41 Tailwinds Lane. Go to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com for details and to make reservations.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for its July 20 Summer Mixer and Paint Party.
Those who choose to participate in the painting will be led by artists from Kennett Design to GO in creating a lighthouse picture. Admission for just the mixer at Woody's Tiki Tent in North East is $20 for chamber members, $30 for non-members. Add $20 to do the painting. Go to cecilchamber.com to RSVP.
Sponsorship levels are $75 and $125 and include admission for two. To become a sponsor contact Katie Lewis at 410-392-3833 or drop her an email to klewis@cecilchamber.com.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
