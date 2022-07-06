Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners brought an Earleville couple back before them last week to hear more about their plans to open a performance venue at 107 North St. in Elkton, and approved their request for a liquor license, contingent upon a letter of support from Elkton Police.
Richard Cunningham and Kathleen Salsbury assured the board that they have the blessing of the mayor and commissioners and Elkton Police for Elkton Music Hall. Last month, the liquor board asked them to return with letters of support from the town. Last week, a letter from the mayor and commissioners was presented, but not a letter from the police department.
“I see nothing that assures us the town can handle 300- to 400 people,” said Steve Miller, Liquor Board chairman.
Rob Alt, mayor of Elkton, told the liquor board that this business is welcome and meets that area’s designation as an arts and entertainment zone. He pointed to Elk River Brewing, C3ntral Tavern and a coming Japanese steak house, to which the Elkton Music Hall would be added to further the cause.
“People need other things to do besides shop,” Alt said, “We are bringing life back to our community ... who want to go out to eat and be entertained,” he said.
“This would make a perfect venue,” Alt said of the former Cecil County Administration building.
Alt also assured the board that there is parking to support the venue.
“We have satellite parking behind that property and municipal parking on Howard Street that can hold 1,000 cars,” Alt said. “We have more parking than we can ever use.” He noted that the town’s restaurants close around 10 p.m., which frees more parking for a venue that would likely be open later.
Miller and Bernie Chiominto, another member of the liquor board, come from law enforcement backgrounds and were concerned about security at the meeting. Both cited manpower shortages, which Alt verified.
“We would require Mr. Cunningham to hire security or off-duty police,” Alt said. Miller noted that law enforcement officers have lots of opportunities for overtime but don’t want it.
Cunningham said renovations continue with the hope of opening later this year.
County Attorney Lawrence Scott reminded Cunningham and Salsbury that their Class D license means only people 21 and older would be allowed inside.
•••
Be Free Boutique in Rising Sun is under new ownership and Ariel Haskins is already making changes to her East Main Street shop.
Haskins officially took over Be Free Boutique in June from Christie Stephens and Melissa Ferdinando. Buying the shop is the realization of a childhood dream, Haskins said. She studied fashion in college and is tweaking the store to reflect her own style.
“My style is BOHO, kind of classy,” Haskins said. Buying new merchandise weekly, she’s making mental notes of what is selling while considering what she would like to sell. “I will probably be adding some fedoras.”
Haskins will concentrate on her online presence as well.
“Online is where we’re heading economically,” she said, noting Be Free Boutique does its best with the online market.
“And I am working on more inclusive sizing,” she said. Look for more sizes for the curvier set.
For her first holiday weekend, Haskins pulled out all the stops with a red-white-and-blue theme including balloons, plenty of patriotic gear and buy-one-get-one sales throughout the store.
Be Free Boutique first opened in April 2021 after starting with online sales.
•••
Richard Goodwin opened R&D Liquidations online in April and now the Cecil County veteran is searching for a brick and mortar location because the business is taking off faster than he imagined.
Goodwin, who served in the US Army for 18 years as a Black Hawk helicopter mechanic and crew chief, buys pallets of goods from major retailers and resells the items at 25% less than those retailers. The items are brand new, but may have a damaged box, or be an overstock or liquidated item.
“It varies,” he said of the pallets he buys from Dollar General, Target, Lowe’s and other national retailers. “You never really know what you’re getting until you get the pallet.”
“I recently got a pallet with lawn mowers and weed eaters,” Goodwin said. Others held small appliances such as toasters and microwaves. He also gets over the counter medicines, cleaning supplies and paper goods. He lists all his merchandise on his Facebook page. Buyers contact him through the page and arrange pick up.
“I hope to open a store in the next two to three months,” Goodwin, from Elkton, said.
To see his latest shipment go to R&D Liquidations on Facebook, RDLiquidations.com or call 443-466-4007.
•••
Saying it was their first violation, the Cecil County Liquor Board fined Granite Run Taproom in Port Deposit $250 for selling alcohol to an underage agent of the board.
Jason Usilton admitted to the sale, adding the bartender mistakenly thought the agent was a former employee, which would have made him old enough to purchase alcohol. Usilton explained that the bartender, his wife Cheryl, has more than 30 years of experience and this was her first ever violation.
The liquor board agreed and issued the fine plus $250 for court costs.
•••
North Elk Coffee House returns July 16 after a hiatus thanks to the pandemic. Over its 20 years the Coffee House, a ministry of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East, has raised more than $50,000 for Meeting Ground.
BerdDog Music Club is the first to perform at the July 16 re-opening. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music begins at 7:30. Admission is $15 at the door. Refreshments will be available. North Elk Coffee House is located at 315 South Main St. in North East.
•••
Elk River Brewing is keeping the patriotism — and the beer — flowing Friday July 8 with Red, White and Brew.
From 5 until 8 p.m. enjoy live music, steamed crabs, street games and more fun including the Downtown Elkton Car Cruise. Elk River Brewing is located at 112 East Main St. in downtown Elkton.
•••
Think of it as Live Radio say organizers of the Elkton Variety Show Series starting July 9 at The Funny Farm, 919 Bouchelle Road. It’s family friendly live music, comedy and other fun from 7 until 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person and $35 per couple with children getting in free. Bring your cooler with snacks and beverages, although concessions will also be available. The venue opens an hour early so the kids can play in the fields.
Proceeds benefit the Cecil County Arts Council. Also bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the HELP Center. Get tickets at cecilarts.org or call 410-392-5740.
The Elkton Variety Show Series will be offered the second Saturday of each month through September.
•••
Josh Huegel is the new chairman of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber announced its 2022-23 slate of officers recently. Yvette Valentin with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has been elected vice-chair.
Theresa Giordano with M&T Bank is the new chamber treasurer and Sharon Pelham from APGFCU will serve as her vice chair.
Also nominated to serve is Paul Bauernschmidt, Beth Creek, Malini Ganvir, John Gonzalez, John Hassiepen, John Metee IV, Laura Metzler, John Ness and Gianluca Santinelli.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
