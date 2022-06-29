Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened its newest location in Cecil County this week at 132 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Founded in 2002 in Bel Air, Md., Drayer now has 10 locations including Rising Sun, Edgewood and Fallston.
While offering in-person treatment Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Saturday hours by appointment, Drayer Physical Therapy also offers tele-health appointments. Drayer is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation company.
•••
Impressions Salon by Charm is now Impressions Beauty and Bridal. With the new name comes a new location and an expanded level of service, says owner Charlene McMonigle.
”We relocated across the street,” McMonigle said, noting the new shop – in a house built in the 1800s – doubles the size of the business. “And it’s just beautiful inside.”
McMonigle is hosting an open house Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. so people can see for themselves what excites her most; everything from the fireplace to the rustic barn wood to the huge front porch. “It’s so beautiful. You can see all of downtown from there.”
She added “Bridal” to her business name because she’s doing more and more work connected to wedding venues such as The Gardens at Bethlehem Springs in Rising Sun and Bohemia Overlook in North East.
”And there’s an Airbnb apartment above us where the bride can get ready,” she said of the 10 South Main St. salon. “We have a large draw for weddings in Cecil County.”
McMonigle said she plans to have a grand opening in a few weeks. Check the Facebook page for appointments and hours at the North East location of Impressions Beauty and Bridal or the sister location at 320 St. John St. in Havre de Grace.
•••
ChristianaCare has a new Gender Wellness Program open to those 13 and older, providing psychotherapy and support services for those who are experiencing gender dysphoria – a mismatch of their gender identity and their birth identity – or who are exploring gender identity.
Therapy offerings include help with anxiety, depression or other behavioral health concerns.
“ChristianaCare aims to provide the safest, highest quality health care and the best experience possible for our entire community, guided by our values of love and excellence,” said Mustafa A. Mufti, M.D., interim chair of the ChristianaCare Department of Psychiatry. “Caring for our entire community means providing sensitive, compassionate, and state-of-the-art behavioral health and medical care to transgender and gender-diverse individuals. Our Gender Wellness Program will help improve health equity and outcomes for individuals and families who need these services. We know that transgender and gender-diverse individuals face health disparities, and our program will help address that.”
For more information on this and other LGBTQ Health Initiatives at ChristianaCare call 302-623-6773 or go to https://christianacare.org/services/lgbtqhealth/.
•••
Nephrology Associates, which has a location at 137 West High St. in Elkton and 4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road in Newark, recently entered into a partnership with Evergreen Nephrology with the goal of “transforming kidney care.”
“As we enter the new era of value-based care in medicine, we at Nephrology Associates could not be more excited to partner with Evergreen Nephrology. We anticipate that this alliance will allow us to take on the challenges of managing complex patients more effectively, ultimately enhancing the lives of our patients with chronic kidney disease,” said William J. Dahms, Jr., DO, FASN, Partner at Nephrology Associates, PA.
“I am proud to announce today that Evergreen Nephrology is partnering with Nephrology Associates, PA. We will work hand in hand with Nephrology Associates to transform and better the lives of people living with kidney disease,” said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. “At Evergreen, we believe that physician practices are best positioned to meaningfully transform patient care.”
•••
The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is in search of sponsors for its 35th Annual Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 25 at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun.
There are still a number of sponsorships available including Hole in One, Beat the Pro and Golf Cart. All come with varying levels of exposure through signage and media placement. Contact Katie Lewis at 410-392-3833 to become a sponsor or go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/35th-annual-cecil-chamber-golf-classic-6090.
Of course, golfers are also welcome to get registered individually or as a foursome.
•••
Kick off your Independence Day weekend of fun with First Friday in Elkton from 5 until 8 p.m.
The Palette and The Page will offer music by John Palombo, a book signing with Tom Glenn, author of Secretocracy, and a special exhibit gallery featuring Structure & Release with Lisa Lutwyche and Colleen Zufelt.
Meanwhile, Oxford Mainstreet, Inc. is also celebrating First Friday with a Hometown Heroes & Kids Bike Parade. From 5 until 8 meet local first responders in person and see their vehicles up close. Get all your questions answered and thank them for their service.
The bike parade is open to kids of all ages including the youngest being pulled by parents. Check out the Oxford Mainstreet Facebook page for details.
•••
Cecil County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2 has instituted a new scholarship at Cecil College to help students pursuing a career in criminal justice. In planning for more than a year, the scholarship will award two $500 gifts to students enrolled at the college with a criminal justice major.
For an application on this and all other Cecil College Foundation scholarships go to cecil.edu/foundation.
•••
High 5 Initiative based in North East is the recipient of one of 45 Community Improvement grants awarded by GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
Along with High 5 Initiative, the only Cecil County organization, there were also awards given to Kennett Park Authority in Kennett Square, Pa., North American Land Trust in Chadds Ford, Pa. and East Bradford Township in West Chester, Pa.
•••
Several recent Elkton High School graduates were among the recent recipients of scholarships from Soroptimist International in Havre de Grace.
Payton Hardy received the Cathy Deibel Award from George Deibel Jr. Nadiya Olusoga was the recipient of one of two Carolyn and Pete Zinner awards. Allison Stump, a graduate of Bel Air High School, was the other recipient. Kristine Osinuga was given the Havre de Grace Soroptimist Scholarship.
The Elva Boyle Award was given to Haley Hardiman from Fallston High School. Marina Kuper, a graduate of Patterson Mill High School, received the Nursing Award.
Havre de Grace High School graduate Samantha Cubberly was given the Kay Mike Scholarship Award.
These seven scholarships represented more than $5,000 in assistance with post-secondary education expenses.
•••
Fulton Bank announced Tuesday that it would be eliminating non-sufficient funds and extended overdraft fees for consumer customers in the fourth quarter of the year.
“We’ve received consumer customer feedback and this is another way we’re responding and helping,” said Andy Fiol, Head of Consumer Banking for Fulton Bank. “This is just one of several changes we’ve made or are making to meet customers’ needs and expectations regarding overdraft fees.”
Fiol said officials constantly evaluate its consumer products, services and fee schedules to “ensure we are providing industry-leading services.”
Fulton Bank has branches in Elkton, Oxford, Kennett Square and West Grove, Pa. and Middletown and Newark, Del. among others.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
