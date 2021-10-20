Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt closed its doors at the end of business Saturday and will reopen soon at a new, larger location in downtown North East.
“Here we have about 800 square feet,” Brenda Hayden, owner of the shop, along with her husband Tom. “We are moving to 3,200 square feet with a full service kitchen.”
That new location is where North East Grocer was located.
“We had to start looking for a larger location. We’ve outgrown this space,” she said of the West Street Village venue.
Since opening in 2019, Zero Degrees has developed quite the fan base for its unique and delicious concoctions featuring the Mega Mug and the Bubble Waffle Cone. There’s dozens of toppings and combinations.
However when Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt opens at 131 South Main St. Hayden is expanding the menu to include what she considers “concession food.”
“There’s a lot of sit down restaurants in town. We want to provide the community with a way to pop in and get something to go,” she said. That means chicken strips, a sandwich called a Pocket Sammie, flatbread pizza, corn dogs and waffle dogs.
“It’s a hot dog covered in a waffle,” she said of the syrup flavored breading.
Right now, the building is being upgraded for the frozen yogurt equipment. Hayden said each machine needs its own circuit. Counters and other build outs are also in progress. Hayden hopes to be in and open the first weekend in November.
At the new location Hayden feels her vision for the business will become reality.
“I think I always wanted to do more,” she said. Hayden added that, with the larger venue, Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt will “grow into what I envisioned it to be.”
With the growth there is also a need for additional staff. Hayden is in search of a manager and a cook. Call 785-236-0705 if interested.
•••
Gatewood’s Cleaning Service is celebrating its first year in business; no small feat for opening during the global pandemic.
Malik Gatewood said his business continues to grow with 25 contracts for cleaning, plus a lot of customers who call on him for occasional services such as carpet cleaning, power washing, window cleaning, disinfecting, sanitization, stripping and waxing floors and lawn care.
“We also do a lot of post construction cleaning,” he said of the growing business relationship with contractors and remodelers.
Gatewood’s Cleaning Service takes on commercial and residential cleaning as well.
“We are trying to get to a point where we are a property management service,” Gatewood said.
Like nearly every employer in Cecil County, Gatewood is looking for help.
“I have five employees now and I’m looking for more to work from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. three to five days per week including weekends,” he said.
To connect with Gatewood’s Cleaning Service call 443-289-0573 or go to GatewoodCleaning.com. You can also learn more on the company Facebook page.
•••
Rising Sun Lions Club is hosting a membership drive. Newly minted President Norman Hunter said the community service organization welcomes anyone from 21 to 100.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rising Sun Banquet Hall, 300 Joseph Biggs Highway. The featured speaker for the evening is Det. Sgt. Quirk from the North East barrack of the Maryland State Police.
If you need more information contact Hunter at 443-350-8364.
•••
Two long-established business locations in Cecil County are up for sale.
In Elkton, Lena’s Steak & Sub Shop is being sold for $399,000. This is a popular 62-year-old eatery located at 503 North Bridge St.
At the corner of Aiken Avenue and Broad Street in Perryville is a commercial property for sale for $800,000. Already fully leased – including Ercole’s Pizza – there is 3 more retail spaces and 5 apartments.
For details on either investment contact Don Horton at 302-593-0262.
•••
An Elkton convenience store and gas station will go to auction Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Quickfill Food Market at 272 Fletchwood Road will be sold on the steps of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse. An initial deposit of $30,000 is required. No online bids will be accepted.
The property is about a third of an acre and comes with a Class A Cecil County Liquor License.
For questions contact Paul Cooper at Alex Cooper Auctions, 410-977-4707
•••
Cecil County Public Library Board of Trustees has an open seat and is looking for candidates. Applications are due Friday Oct, 22.
There are seven members of the board. Each serves five years and can serve no more than two consecutive terms.
The board meets the third Monday of each month. There are also requirements to attend and be active with the library foundation and attended training sessions as offered.
For more information including a review of duties and expectations go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/about/board-trustees
•••
ChristianaCare is one of only five health systems in the United States to be recognized by the American Medical Association with its Gold Recognition.
That recognition came from achieving six criteria; an organization-wide commitment to improving physician wellbeing, an assessment of the costs of physician burnout, evidence-based interventions to reduce and eliminate burnout, leadership commitment to address areas for improvement, interventions to improve teamwork and structured programs that actively engage doctors to cultivate community at work.
It was also given the AMA’s Joy in Medicine award for 2021. ChristianaCare was one of 44 to be so honored.
“When caregivers feel supported and fulfilled in their work, the quality of both their experience and their patient’s experience improves,” said Heather Farley, M.D., MHCDS, chief wellness officer and head of ChristianaCare’s Center for WorkLife Wellbeing. “We are grateful to receive this recognition as it affirms our commitment to helping our caregivers foster meaning, connection and joy in work and in life.”
•••
Charles E. Alexander has been appointed to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and will also be vice chair of the UM UCH Quality of Care Committee.
The Bel Air resident has been part of The Living Legacy Foundation for more than 25 years, and is its current president and CEO.
Alexander earned bachelor’s degrees from Towson and Stevenson Universities and received his Masters in Business Administration and Nursing from Johns Hopkins University.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women will gather for its October networking event at Minihane’s 1853 Land and Sea, 101 West Main St. in Elkton Oct. 27 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Lowe will talk about October’s designation of awareness for breast cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the “Look Better, Feel Better” program for breast cancer patients.
Buffet tickets are $30. Interested women can RSVP and pay for the buffet at https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/event-details/tbbw-october-networking-event
•••
The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights has several public training and workshop events lined up to help businesses and its employees be more inclusive and less offensive.
Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. is an online public training session on Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity. Topics of discussion will include definitions, applicable laws and orientation and identity as it applies to the workplace.
“Removing ableist and offensive language from your vocabulary” is the mission of an Oct. 27 workshop from noon until 3 p.m. There will be a discussion of the history of certain terms, new and acceptable terminology and a discussion of reasonable accommodations and legal protection.
Then on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until noon is a seminar on “Public Accommodations and Maryland Law; The Basics.”
For more information including registration for any of these free virtual events go to https://mccr.maryland.gov/Pages/Events.aspx
•••
Mark your calendars for Nov. 4 when Chick-fil-A in Elkton re-opens.
Harry Marcus, owner of the franchise at 1100 East Pulaski Highway, said the date will be a soft opening.
The restaurant closed in August to add a second drive through lane, split its kitchen into two and make other improvements.
“We now have an 85-foot long canopy that’s 30 feet wide and heated for our order takers,” Marcus said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
