Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Five years after seeing the property and four years after its purchase the owners of 5th Company Brewing are finally opening Aug. 6 at 325 Front St. in Perryville.
Once the ribbon is cut at noon folks will be able to come inside and sample the beers, food and ambience of the building with so much history in town.
“We borrowed the name from Rodgers Tavern,” said Brandon Phillips, co-owner of the business. Commodore John Rodgers developed a militia, which he dubbed “The 5th Company.” Along with the Revolutionary War homage there’s also touches of the property’s history with the railroad and the Muller-Thym factory.
“We still have the Shaker Room,” Phillips said. This was the area where large bags of dry product would arrive via rail car and workers would shake the bags. Now it’s part of a designated private party room at 5th Company complete with its own bar, restrooms and deck.
The goal, says Phillips, is for 5th Company to become a destination in Perryville. With 10,000 square feet inside and lots of outdoor deck seating he sees that as a real possibility, coupled with drinks made on site that he describes as “approachable and drinkable.”
At the opening there will be at least 9 beers on tap including an IPA and at least one American Pale Ale. Mike McGrath, head brewer, and Zach Haggerty, co-head brewer are in charge of the mass of stainless steel tanks on full display. “Once it’s in full operation we’ll have 25 bears on tap including hard ciders and seltzers.”
Also under the roof is a venue spot where events such as concerts, boxing, wrestling and MMA will take place.
“We’ll have music every weekend and probably during the week,” Phillips said. “We have a comedy show set for September.”
And don’t forget the food. There’s a pizza oven ready to offer brick oven pizzas and other tavern inspired food.
Check out 5th Company Brewing on InstaGram and Facebook or online at https://5thcompanybrewing.com/.
•••
Jaden and Khalil Gatewood may be two of the youngest business people in Cecil County.
The brothers, ages 7 and 11, operate Gatewood’s Vending LLC. For now their dad, Malik Gatewood, helps them learn the business of serving vending machines. So far there are four in the company, which just started last week.
“We told our Dad we wanted to make money,” Khalil said. Typical kid-centered ideas included a lemonade stand, although Khalil said he and Jaden also discussed a tie-dye shirt business. However the brothers agreed that the vending machine business had better longevity.
Dad and sons are learning together.
“I’m teaching them how to look at the prices and see where they’ll profit the most,” Malik Gatewood said. “I’m trying to teach them how to shop around and find the best deal and how to keep track of their inventory.”
There’s also a bit of a learning curve on the machines. It’s not just a matter of loading bags of chips and popcorn, candy bars and even wet wipes, but how to do it so every time the auger turns the chosen snack will properly dispense. There’s even a trick in how to close each drawer, which Jaden has already learned and was teaching Khalil Thursday.
The boys gently shook the bags of chips before setting each in its place to guarantee the proper drop to the bottom of the machine.
They have machines at the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services building in North East, Cherry Hill Middle School and Chesapeake City Fire Company.
“The next step is to get drink machines,” Malik said, adding they are looking for combination machines that will allow for the sales of snacks and drinks in one location.
If you would like to look into getting a Gatewood Vending machine in your business or school contact Malik at 443-289-0573
•••
Impressions Beauty & Bridal, now located at 10 South Main St. in North East, is celebrating that new location with a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Friday at 4 p.m.
When the new and expanded salon opened recently Charlene McGonigle, owner, was excited about the nearly 150-year-old building.
“We relocated across the street,” McMonigle said. “And it’s just beautiful inside.” She held an open house July 1 but on Friday this Friday celebration makes it official.
McGonigle will be giving tours and making appointments for the full service salon and day spa. For more information go to https://impressionshairsalon.net or call 410-287-COMB (2662).
•••
Vendor applications are now being accepted for the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill October 13-16.
Purchasing a booth space comes with benefits such as a parking permit, credentials, listing on the event website and in the vendor maps and directory.
To get details and an application go to https://www.maryland5star.us/retail-vendors/.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
