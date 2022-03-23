Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Chesapeake Inn, 605 Second St. in Chesapeake City is hosting Cecil County Arts Council's "Wine & Dine for the Arts" March 25 at 6 p.m.
Featuring art by Colleen Tiefenthal, your $55 ticket includes a four course meal with a different wine pairing for each course. Enjoy fig lamb chop appetizers, a strawberry spinach salad and parmesan crusted halibut topped off with chocolate trifle double chocolate cake with fruit, nut and mousse topping.
Tiefenthal brings her various art works in different mediums.
To get tickets go to https://www.cecilarts.org/events/march-wine-dine-for-the-arts/
•••
While 20 years in any business these days is amazing, Dr. Joseph Weidner has operated his family medicine practice at the same location for two decades and was recently celebrated by the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians.
Weidner was named Family Physician of the Year for his work at Stone Run Family Medicine and the clinic he founded: Clinica Medica Primeria de Rising Sun. This clinic is dedicated to helping the growing Hispanic population around Rising Sun.
MarylandAFP gave the award to Weidner for his "long-time dedication to furthering the specialty of Family Medicine through excellence in care, community engagement and support of new physicians in the specialty," as stated in their announcement.
“His dedication to family medicine, relationships with patients, along with his developed leadership skills, are the traits we look for in our Award winners,” said MarylandAFP Executive Director Becky Wimmer.
Stone Run Family Medicine also celebrated its 20th anniversary last week with a midday staff luncheon and cake.
"We opened up the Monday after Chesapeake Family Practice closed," Weidner said, adding he took on all those patients who had been coming to the offices on Colonial Way in Rising Sun. In those 20 years, a lot has changed.
"We've become much more focused on the outpatient and office setting," Weidner said. He no longer sees patients who are hospitalized and he no longer delivers babies. "But my emphasis on preventative medicine remains."
His office was the first in Cecil County to see a COVID-19 patient.
"It was two years ago today (March 17) we evaluated our first case. We did the test and got the results 3 to 4 days later. It was a Saturday and I was walking around Fair Hill (Natural Resources Management Area) and my phone rang," he said. "We knew it was going to happen. We just didn't know how soon. We had to learn how to evaluate and treat people."
In his parking lot, on appointed days, Weidner's patients could drive up and get tested in those early days of the pandemic.
"Those days taught us a lot about the value and strength of medical evidence," the doctor said.
Of all the things he learned through those days, Weidner believes the most important is resiliency.
"I don't know what the next 20 years holds," he said. When asked when he would retire or what his dream job would be, without a pause Weidner replied, "I've got it."
•••
The owners of Escapades at 170 West Main St. in Elkton were thrilled by the turnout for their official opening Friday.
"We were very touched by the sincerity of our welcome to the neighborhood," said Julie Biedenbeck, co-owner of Cecil County's only escape room venue.
Biedenback said private events are being booked and people are signing up to come try and figure out the clues to get out of the theatre-themed escape room, "The Show Must Go On," featuring props from Milburn Stone Theatre. Another room "Nevermore" will be based on the work of Edgar Allen Poe.
She and co-owner Courtney Sage are working on adding new rooms for more escape adventures. Escapades will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
"We have played so many escape rooms together we loved them and the concept of them," Biedenbeck said.
•••
Rachel Griffith is the new Director of Sustainability for Chester County, Pa.
Griffith was promoted from Senior Trails and Open Space Planner for the Chester County Planning Commission to this new role managing the county's Climate Action Plan. She will assist in projects for clean energy, greenhouse gas reduction, resource protection and public outreach and communications.
Chester County Commissioner John Maxwell welcomed Griffith, who he said shares his concern of the county's history of flooding.
“Flooding in our county will only continue to worsen if climate conditions are not reversed,” he said. “Severe flooding puts people’s properties and lives at risk. We need to take these critical steps to make sure that future generations don’t have to go through the same climate emergencies at the frequency that we do today. I know Rachael feels similar urgency and am pleased that she is taking on this leadership role.”
Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners, said Griffith has already distinguished herself in more than five years of service to the county.
“Rachael is the ideal person to help lead our efforts. She has devoted her career to endeavors that build productive interactions between people, the environment, and economic systems - the three tenets of sustainability,” Moskowitz said. “Improving our climate is a priority item for us, and although it is an existential global issue, we must make every effort to contribute to decreasing our local dependency on fossil fuels."
•••
Harford Community College Foundation and Harford Mutual Insurance recently presented its 2022 Athena Awards to Sarah Klein and Claudine Adams.
Adams, founder and CEO of bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc., was given the Athena Leadership Award for her more than three decades of experience, including her role as board chair of the Northern Maryland Technology Council, noting she is the first woman to lead in NMTC's 17 year history. Adams is also founder and president of a small business support organization called Brave Ones.
Klein, recipient of the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award, is director of front-end operations for Klein's Shop-Rite of Maryland. She became an essential grocery employee during the pandemic but was also cited for stepping up when her father died suddenly; chairing the Good Scout Awards for Boy Scouts of America. She also helped raise $100,000 for the Andrew P.Klein Peace and Justice Grant.
•••
Redner's Wholesale Market on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton and Pilot Travel Center on Belle Hill Road, also in Elkton, are credited by the Maryland Lottery Agency with selling winning tickets.
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot, Redner's sold a $50,000 winner in the March 16 drawing, which has not been claimed.
Also unclaimed is a $10,000 winner in the $250,000 Gold Rush lottery game. That ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center.
Maryland winners can decide whether or not to go public with their winnings when the prize is claimed.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
---
Matt Hooke contributed to the reporting in this column.
